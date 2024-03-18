System Infrastructure Software Market Navigating Market Turbulence Future-Proofing Your Business Strategies

The “System Infrastructure Software Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

System Infrastructure Software Market Analysis

The System Infrastructure Software Market, valued at approximately USD 136.33 billion in 2021, has exhibited a robust growth trajectory, poised for further expansion. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) surpassing 8.4% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029, the market presents compelling opportunities and challenges for stakeholders across industries.

System infrastructure software is an enterprise software or program that is specially designed to boost the IT performance of the organization. This software offers many solutions to enterprises including internal services & processes, business transactions, and workforce support. The increasing demand for smart factories and Industry 4.0 technology, rising proliferation of smart buildings and data centers, coupled with rising cybersecurity threats are primary factors that are contributing to the market demand around the world.

Market Overview:

The System Infrastructure Software Market encompasses a diverse array of software solutions essential for managing and optimizing IT infrastructure. This includes operating systems, virtualization software, middleware, and database management systems, among others. As organizations increasingly rely on digital infrastructure to drive operational efficiency and innovation, the demand for advanced system infrastructure software continues to surge.

According to Statista, the worldwide factory automation market is estimated to increase at an annual compound growth rate of 241.65%, which is likely to reach to 368.37% by the year 2025. Therefore, the growing trend of factory automation is propelling the demand for System Infrastructure Software, which is augmenting the growth of the market. Moreover, the emergence of an efficient digital framework to handle higher data complexities, as well as rising adoption toward cloud-based technologies and solutions is presenting various growth prospects in the forthcoming years. However, limited availability of skilled developer and high initial and operational costs of system infrastructure software stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Drivers of Growth:

Several key factors are driving the growth of the System Infrastructure Software Market. Foremost among these is the escalating adoption of cloud computing solutions and services. Cloud-native infrastructure demands sophisticated software solutions to facilitate seamless integration, scalability, and security. Additionally, the proliferation of data-intensive technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence), and Big Data analytics necessitates robust system infrastructure software to manage and harness vast amounts of data effectively.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Cisco Systems, Inc. declared its plans to establish a new security solution for hybrid cloud infrastructure by developing Cisco Security Cloud to advance its holistic security solutions for the overall IT infrastructure. Also, the company also unveil various advanced functionalities of its new security solutions including risk-based authentication, session trust analysis, and continuous trusted access.

Market Challenges:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the System Infrastructure Software Market faces certain challenges. One significant hurdle is the escalating concerns regarding cybersecurity threats and data breaches. With cyberattacks growing in frequency and sophistication, organizations are under pressure to fortify their IT infrastructure with resilient security solutions. Moreover, the complexity of modern IT environments poses integration challenges, requiring software vendors to deliver interoperable solutions that seamlessly coalesce with existing systems.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the System Infrastructure Software Market exhibits a global footprint, with notable growth observed across regions. North America, driven by the presence of established technology giants and early adoption of advanced IT solutions, commands a substantial market share. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region, propelled by rapid digital transformation initiatives in emerging economies like China and India, is poised to witness accelerated growth during the forecast period

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Storage

Network and System Management

Security

By Application:

Building Management

Integrated Communications

Data Center Infrastructure

Cloud Integrations

By End User:

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

