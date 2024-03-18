Crowdsourced Security Market Anticipating Change Future-Proofing Your Business for Tomorrow

The “Crowdsourced Security Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Crowdsourced Security Market Report: Unveiling Growth Trends

The Crowdsourced Security Market, assessed at approximately USD 105.76 million in 2021, is poised for robust expansion, projected to exhibit a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4% over the forecast period spanning 2022-2029. This burgeoning market segment is witnessing significant traction driven by several factors, including the escalating sophistication of cyber threats, the imperative for comprehensive security solutions, and the proliferation of digital transformation initiatives across industries.

Crowdsourced Security is a security testing system that invites a group of people to check an asset for security vulnerabilities. Moreover, business organizations use crowdsourcing for auditing the safety and security of their applications and infrastructure. Bug bounties, vulnerability disclosure programs and responsible disclosure programs are part of Crowdsourced Security. The increasing growth of IoT technologies and stringent regulatory compliance requirements as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

Key Market Drivers

The escalating complexity and frequency of cyber threats have propelled organizations towards adopting innovative security paradigms, among which crowdsourced security stands out as a compelling approach. By harnessing the collective intelligence of a global pool of cybersecurity experts, organizations can effectively fortify their defense mechanisms against evolving threats, vulnerabilities, and exploits. This proactive stance not only enhances resilience but also enables organizations to stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly volatile digital landscape.

Global Crowdsourced Security Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, around USD 749 billion were spent on the Internet of Things (IoT) technology worldwide, and this amount is projected to grow to USD 1.1 trillion by 2023. Also, increasing incidences of data breaches across businesses and growing adoption of cloud applications & services would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period.

For instance, as per Statista – in 2020, the average cost of a data breach in the United States was estimated at USD 8.64 million, further, the average cost has been increased to USD 9.44 million in 2022. In addition, the global average cost per data breach stands at USD 4.35 million. Furthermore, as per UK Government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2022 – in 2019, around 32% of all UK businesses reported cyber-attacks, which further increased to 39% in 2022. Around 83% of attacks in 2022 were identified as phishing attempts.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The forecasted growth trajectory of the crowdsourced security market is underpinned by a confluence of factors, including the growing adoption of crowdsourcing platforms by enterprises across diverse verticals, the rising demand for specialized cybersecurity skill sets, and the emergence of collaborative security models that leverage the power of collective expertise. Moreover, the advent of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning is augmenting the efficacy of crowdsourced security initiatives, enabling faster threat detection, proactive risk mitigation, and enhanced threat intelligence capabilities.

Major market players included in this report are:

Applause (US)

Bugcrowd Inc. (US)

Cobalt Labs Inc. (US)

Detectify (Sweden)

HackerOne (US)

passbrains (Germany)

Planit (US)

Rainforest (US)

Synack (US) Inc.

Zerocopter (Netherlands) Inc.

Regional Insights

Regionally, North America is poised to maintain its dominance in the crowdsourced security market, fueled by the presence of a robust cybersecurity ecosystem, a high concentration of tech-savvy enterprises, and stringent regulatory frameworks driving compliance mandates. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative market opportunity, propelled by rapid digitization initiatives, burgeoning cybersecurity awareness, and a burgeoning pool of cybersecurity talent.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the crowdsourced security market holds immense promise, it is not devoid of challenges. Concerns regarding data privacy, intellectual property protection, and regulatory compliance continue to pose significant hurdles for market players. However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and the development of robust governance frameworks that can address stakeholders’ concerns while fostering trust and transparency within the crowdsourced security ecosystem.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Web Application

Mobile Application

Others (IoT, Wireless, and Network)

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By End Use Industry

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare

Travel & Hospitality

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others (Government, and Education)

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

For more information or any query mail at sales@reportocean.com

