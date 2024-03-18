Packaged Tuna Market Surviving the Waves Future-Proofing Your Business Strategies

The “Packaged Tuna Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Packaged Tuna Market Overview

Packaged tuna refers to canned or packaged tuna fish that is commonly available in grocery stores and supermarkets. It is a popular and convenient option for consumers who enjoy the taste and nutritional benefits of tuna but prefer a longer shelf life and easy storage. Packaged tuna typically comes in metal cans or pouches that are sealed to maintain the freshness and quality of the fish. It is a widely consumed product worldwide and is known for its versatility in various dishes, such as tuna sandwiches, salads, pasta dishes, and sushi. The key factors driving the market growth are rising seafood demand, growing health consciousness, and rising demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals that anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Trends and Drivers

The increasing demand for on-the-go meal solutions, coupled with the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of seafood consumption, is driving the growth of the packaged tuna market. Consumers are increasingly opting for convenient and nutritious options, making packaged tuna an attractive choice. Moreover, the growing popularity of ready-to-eat seafood products among health-conscious consumers is fueling market expansion.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and the expanding middle-class population are contributing to the growth of the packaged tuna market. Additionally, innovations in packaging technologies, such as vacuum-sealed pouches and easy-to-open cans, are enhancing product shelf-life and convenience, further driving market growth. However, challenges such as sustainability concerns and fluctuating raw material prices pose a threat to market expansion.

According to Statista, in 2020, the global ready-to-eat meals market was valued at USD 0.44 trillion; in 2022 the market reached USD 0.51 trillion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 0.64 trillion by 2025. Additionally, the growing e-commerce channels is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period 2023-2030. However, the growing vegan population stifle the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the packaged tuna market is characterized by the presence of several key players striving to gain a competitive edge through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions. The report profiles major companies operating in the market, along with their product portfolios, financial performance, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Additionally, it provides insights into market entry barriers, competitive strategies, and future growth opportunities for both new entrants and established players.

Major market player included in this report are:

FRINSA DEL NOROESTE, S.A.,

Thai Union Group PCL

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC

Century Pacific Food Inc.

Jealsa Corporacion

Grupo Calvo

Wild Planet Foods Inc.

PT. Aneka Tuna Indonesia

American Tuna Inc.

Ocean Brands

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2020, five new flavours of spicy tuna flakes were introducedto the Thai market by the Thai Union in collaboration with a regional manufacturer of mixed chilli paste. The five flavours of the SEALECT spicy tuna flakes include essential Thai spices such as galangal, turmeric, bird’s eye chilli, pepper, and lemongrass. The company introduced the new item in response to rising consumer demand for creative meal options.

Future Outlook

The packaged tuna market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness, expanding distribution channels, and product innovations. However, sustainability concerns and regulatory challenges may impact market dynamics. The report offers strategic recommendations and insights to help stakeholders navigate the evolving market landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Regional Analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of the packaged tuna market across key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region’s market dynamics, consumption patterns, regulatory landscape, and competitive scenario are thoroughly examined to provide insights into regional market performance and growth prospects.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Canned

Pouches

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

For more information or any query mail at sales@reportocean.com

