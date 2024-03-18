Canned Wine Market CAGR of 13.2%, Future-Proofing Your Business Adapting to Dynamic Market Forces

The “Canned Wine Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Canned Wine Market: A Growing Trend in Beverage Industry

The canned wine market has witnessed significant growth, propelled by its convenience, portability, and evolving consumer preferences. According to recent data, the market was valued at approximately USD 271.75 million in 2022, reflecting a substantial uptake in demand. Forecasts suggest a promising trajectory, with an anticipated growth rate exceeding 13.2% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Canned wine refers to wine that is packaged and sold in cans instead of traditional glass bottles. It is a relatively recent trend that has gained popularity in the wine industry. Canned wine offers several advantages over bottled wine, including convenience, portability, and sustainability. Canned wine provides an airtight seal, which helps preserve the wine’s freshness and flavors. The lack of oxygen exposure can prevent premature oxidation, resulting in a more consistent tasting experience. The market for canned wines is anticipated to expand at a fast rate due to the numerous applications and advantages for customers all over the world. The rapid shift in customer tastes from traditional packaged beverages or wine to canned wines because of their lightweight nature, ease of use when traveling, and other factors have contributed to the market growth.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The surge in the popularity of canned wine can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, changing lifestyles and preferences among consumers, characterized by a growing inclination towards convenient, on-the-go options, have fueled the demand for canned beverages. Additionally, advancements in packaging technology have enabled the preservation of wine quality in cans, dispelling traditional concerns about taste and freshness.

Moreover, the market has witnessed a surge in product innovation, with manufacturers introducing a diverse range of flavors and varietals to cater to evolving consumer tastes. This innovation, coupled with strategic marketing initiatives emphasizing the portability and eco-friendliness of canned wine packaging, has contributed to its widespread acceptance among consumers across demographics.

According to Statista, in 2021, the volume of sales of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages worldwide was recorded at 766.3 million nine-liter cases, which is an increase from 686.6 million nine-liter cases in 2020. Thus, these aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of the Canned Wine Market during the estimated period. Moreover, the growing millennials and Gen-Z population, as well as the increasing availability of products on various online distribution channels are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecast years

Major market players included in this report are:

E & J Gallo Winery

Union Wine Company

Integrated Beverage Group LLC

SANS WINE CO

Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd.

The Family Coppola

The Canned Wine Company

Shamps Beverage LLC

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Winesellers Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2023, E. & J. Gallo Winery announced that the company has acquired Bev and its portfolio of premium canned wines and spritzers. The objective of this acquisition is to expand the company’s growth strategy by offering enhanced-quality wine to customers.

In April 2022, DEFY an organic wine company unveiled the introduction of its crowdfunding initiative through WeFunder with a secured fund of USD 500 thousand to support the company's marketing activities, production, and sales. This funding is a way to move toward the market of the United States. Additionally, the initiative focuses on establishing a sustainable position for the brand by offering customers premium organic canned wines.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the adoption of canned wine varies across regions, with certain markets witnessing more pronounced growth than others. North America, for instance, has emerged as a key market for canned wine, driven by a burgeoning young consumer base and a culture of outdoor recreational activities. Similarly, Europe, with its rich wine heritage, has witnessed a notable shift towards canned wine consumption, particularly among urban millennials seeking convenience without compromising on quality.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the canned wine market presents significant growth opportunities, it is not without its challenges. Regulatory constraints, including labeling requirements and taxation policies, pose hurdles for market players seeking to expand their presence across regions. Furthermore, the perception of canned wine as a lower-quality alternative to bottled wine remains a barrier to widespread adoption, necessitating concerted efforts to educate consumers and enhance product credibility.

However, despite these challenges, the canned wine market is poised for continued growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and a dynamic competitive landscape. Strategic collaborations, product diversification, and targeted marketing initiatives will be key to unlocking the full potential of this burgeoning segment within the beverage industry.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Sparkling Wine

Fortified Wine

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online

Other Stores

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

