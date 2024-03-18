Bottled Water Processing System Market Weathering the Storm Future-Proofing Your Business in Dynamic Markets

The “Bottled Water Processing System Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Overview of the Bottled Water Processing System Market

The Bottled Water Processing System Market has been experiencing significant growth, marked by a valuation of approximately USD 39.4 billion in 2022. This market segment is anticipated to sustain its momentum with a robust growth rate exceeding 5.6% over the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030. This growth trajectory is indicative of the increasing demand for processed bottled water globally.

Bottled water processing systems are devices and equipment that are used to treat and package water. Bottled water processing systems usually comprise a variety of water purification equipment, such as filter units, UV treatment systems, and reverse osmosis units. Bottled water production systems also contain packaging equipment such as blow moulders, washers and fillers, capping machines, and labelling machines. The main factors driving the growth of the bottled water processing industry are rising bottled water consumption and rising consumer awareness of the advantages of bottled water. Additionally, the market rise because of rising concerns about the security and mobility of drinking water as well as raising awareness of cleanliness and water quality.

The worldwide bottled water processing industry would also be supported by other factors, including rising disposable income, increased urbanization, and rising trends in consumers’ functional and premium water consumption. The market is anticipated to driven by rising global demand for high-purity water, increased awareness of the need for wastewater and water treatment, and these factors together. The demand for bottled water rise in response to growing health concerns about the water’s quality.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Several factors contribute to the projected expansion of the Bottled Water Processing System Market. Firstly, the growing consumer inclination towards healthier beverage options, coupled with rising awareness regarding the importance of hydration, has significantly bolstered the demand for bottled water. Moreover, escalating concerns regarding water contamination and the need for safe drinking water sources have further propelled the adoption of bottled water processing systems.

According to the unesco.org, estimates place the current worldwide sales of bottled water at 270 billion US dollars and 350 billion litres. The top 50 nations in the world by total and per capita sales of bottled water, measured in dollars and liters, are mapped, and ranked in the study. Out of the total sales of non-alcoholic packaged drinks worldwide amount to approximately USD 1,225 billion, bottled water comprises around 17-24% when considering the combination of the beverage market and bottled water. Additionally, the adoption of disposable paper bottles on a large scale and the increasing popularity of flavored and alkaline water create a high potential opportunity for key players in the global bottled water processing market.

Technological Advancements and Innovation

The market’s growth is also attributed to continuous technological advancements and innovations in water processing systems, enhancing efficiency, productivity, and the quality of bottled water. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development activities to introduce advanced filtration techniques, sterilization methods, and packaging solutions, thereby catering to evolving consumer preferences and regulatory standards.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Lenntech B.V.

Canadian Crystaline Waters India Private Limited

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

Evergreen Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)

Marlo Incorporated

Creative OZ-Air (I) Pvt Ltd

Merck KGaA

E-Rotek Water Systems Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2021, Nestle SA agreed to sell its bottled water business in the United States and Canada to private equity company One Rock Capital Partners for USD 4.3 billion as part of its ongoing portfolio restructuring. Poland Spring and Deer Park are among the well-known trademarks sold to One Rock, which is teaming with Metropoulos & Co. Nestle’s worldwide premium brands, such as Perrier, San Pellegrino, and Acqua Panna, are not included in the agreement. Nestle said in June that it will conduct a strategic assessment of the unit to narrow the focus of its global water portfolio. Bloomberg News reported earlier this month that the corporation was in negotiations with One Rock to sell the business.

In Feb 2020, Al Ain Plant Bottle, the region’s first plant-based water bottle, been launched by Agthia Group PJSC. Agthia and Veolia, a global leader in optimised resource management, also struck an agreement to begin a PET water bottle collecting campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

Regional Market Dynamics

Regionally, various factors influence the Bottled Water Processing System Market dynamics. Developed economies exhibit a higher penetration of processed bottled water due to well-established infrastructure, stringent quality regulations, and greater consumer purchasing power. Conversely, emerging economies are witnessing rapid market growth driven by urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and shifting dietary preferences towards healthier alternatives.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the optimistic growth prospects, the Bottled Water Processing System Market faces certain challenges, including environmental concerns associated with plastic bottle usage and the proliferation of alternative beverage options. However, these challenges also present opportunities for market players to innovate sustainable packaging solutions and diversify product offerings to maintain competitiveness.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Capacity:

Less than 10, 000 litres per day

10, 001 to 30, 000 litres per day

More than 30, 000 litres per day

By Technology:

Filtration

UV treatment

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Packaging

Other

By Application:

Still water

Sparkling water

Other

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

