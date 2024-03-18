Pea Flakes Market Future-Proofing Your Business Strategies for Market Agility

The “Pea Flakes Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Pea Flakes Market Report Overview

The global pea flakes market has witnessed substantial growth, reflecting a robust value of approximately USD 1.88 billion in 2022. Projections indicate a promising trajectory, with an anticipated growth rate exceeding 10.50% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This growth is propelled by several factors, including increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits associated with pea-based products, rising demand for plant-based protein alternatives, and expanding applications across various industries.

Pea flakes, derived from yellow and green peas, are protein-rich snacks and supplements. They offer a plethora of nutrients, including dietary fiber and vitamins. Pea flakes can be mixed with starch and consumed alongside meals. The global pea flakes market is experiencing growth in the food and beverage industry due to its growing usage in hotels, cafes, and food processing as a replacement for breadcrumbs, flour mixes, and other ingredients. Additionally, the market is expanding with the use of pea flakes as proteins in gym supplements, dietary supplements, and protein manufacturing. Furthermore, the anti-oxidant properties of pea flakes have opened up a new market in pet animal and aquatic animal feed, leading to increased demand for the product.

According to Statista, the global food market is projected to witness continuous revenue growth from 2023 to 2027, with a total increase of USD 2.6 trillion (+27.57 percent). By 2027, the estimated revenue is expected to reach USD 12 trillion. Additionally, growing number of fitness centres and increased female participation and Increasing use of the product as a thickening agent offers lucrative opportunities to the market. However, the availability of low-cost substitutes stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nutiva Inc

The Simply Good Food Co.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Danone SA

Orgain Inc.

True Nutrition

Garden Valley Foods

SOTEXPRO

JR FARM GmbH

B P Milling Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2022, Choc Affair, an ethical chocolate brand from York, UK, has expanded its range with new plant-based offerings. The additions include Oat Milk Hot Chocolate and Oat Milk Chocolate Buttons, available in milk, white, and dark chocolate variations suitable for vegans. The launch has prompted interest from confectionery, bakery, and dairy customers who are now exploring vegan formulations, according to Ilco Kwast, the commercial director at Cargill.

Factors Driving Market Growth

The surge in health consciousness among consumers has led to a notable shift towards plant-based diets, driving the demand for pea-based products like pea flakes. Pea flakes offer a rich source of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, positioning them as a preferred choice for health-conscious individuals seeking nutritious dietary options.

Moreover, the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity and diabetes has spurred the adoption of healthier food choices. Pea flakes, being low in fat and cholesterol-free, align with the dietary preferences of individuals aiming to manage weight and maintain overall health.

Furthermore, the versatility of pea flakes in culinary applications has expanded their usage beyond traditional food products. They are increasingly utilized in the formulation of snacks, bakery items, breakfast cereals, and pet foods, among others, thereby widening the market scope and driving growth opportunities.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America and Europe have emerged as prominent markets for pea flakes, owing to the presence of established food processing industries and a growing preference for plant-based food products. These regions boast a well-developed infrastructure for pea cultivation and processing, contributing to the availability of high-quality pea flakes in the market.

Additionally, Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in the pea flakes market, fueled by the rising disposable income levels, changing dietary patterns, and increasing awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of pea-based products. The region presents lucrative opportunities for market players to expand their presence and cater to the evolving consumer demands.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Type:

Yellow Peas

Green Peas

By End-Use:

Food Processing

Animal Feed

Aqua Feed

Household/Retail

By Packaging:

Retail

Pouches

Paper bags

Tins

Bulk

By Application:

Food Processing

Animal Feed

By Distribution Channel:

B2B/Direct

B2C/Indirect

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Modern Grocery Stores

Online Retailers

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the current tendencies and SWOT analysis.

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with increase possibilities of the market in the years to come.

Market segmentation evaluation which include qualitative and quantitative lookup incorporating the have an effect on of monetary and non-economic aspects.

Regional and use degree evaluation integrating the demand and grant forces that are influencing the boom of the market.

Market fee (USD Million) and extent (Units Million) facts for every phase and sub-segment

Competitive panorama involving the market share of principal players, alongside with the new initiatives and techniques adopted by means of gamers in the previous years.

Comprehensive organization profiles masking the product offerings, key economic information, latest developments, SWOT analysis, and techniques employed through the predominant market players.

