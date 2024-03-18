Krill Oil Supplements Market Art of Adaptation Future-Proofing Your Business Strategies

The “Krill Oil Supplements Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Introduction:

The Krill Oil Supplements Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is poised for further expansion over the forecast period. Krill oil, derived from tiny crustaceans found in the Antarctic Ocean, has gained popularity as a nutritional supplement due to its rich omega-3 fatty acids content and potential health benefits. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future outlook for the krill oil supplements market.

Krill oil supplements are dietary supplements derived from tiny shrimp-like crustaceans known as krill. Krill oil is rich in eicosatetraenoic acid (EPA), omega-3 fatty acids, and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), as well as other beneficial compounds such as astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant. These supplements are taken to support heart health, brain function, joint health, and overall well-being. Krill oil supplements are available in liquids, capsule or softgel form and are popular alternatives to traditional fish oil supplements. The market for krill oil supplements is driven by factors such as the increasing consumption of nutritious health supplements among consumers, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and consumer preference for healthy food supplements over fish oil.

Market Overview:

In 2022, the krill oil supplements market was valued at approximately USD 912.36 million, reflecting a substantial market size driven by increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with omega-3 fatty acids. These benefits include cardiovascular health support, cognitive function improvement, and anti-inflammatory properties. The market is characterized by a diverse range of products, including capsules, soft gels, and liquid formulations, catering to the varying preferences of consumers.

According to ESCAP’s 2022 report, the proportion of older persons in the total population was 14% in 2022. Additionally, the projections indicate that by 2050, the percentage of individuals aged 60 years or over is expected to rise to 26% of the total population. Additionally, the market for krill oil is experiencing various growth prospectsdue to its expanding applications across various sectors including healthcare and functional food and beverages. Additionally, the rising ownership of pets and increased spending power of pet owners contribute to the market’s growth, as there is a growing demand for pet food containing krill oil.

Growth Drivers:

The market is anticipated to experience a healthy growth rate of more than 10.7% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Several factors contribute to this growth trajectory, including rising consumer inclination towards preventive healthcare, growing adoption of dietary supplements, and increasing demand for natural and sustainable products. Additionally, advancements in extraction technologies and innovative product formulations are expected to drive market expansion further.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aker BioMarine

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Rimfrost AS

Schiff Nutrition International, Inc.

Norwegian Fish Oil AS

NutriGold Inc.

Ergomax

Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., LTD.

NWC Naturals Inc.

Nutracode LLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2020, Aker BioMarine, a prominent player in the industry, expanded its business in Chennai, India, by inaugurating a new distribution facility. This move is strategically significant as India, being one of the largest shrimp markets, holds great importance for Aker BioMarine’s operations.

Challenges:

Despite the optimistic growth outlook, the market faces certain challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices, regulatory complexities, and competition from alternative sources of omega-3 fatty acids like fish oil supplements. Moreover, concerns regarding sustainability and environmental impact associated with krill harvesting pose potential constraints to market growth.

Future Outlook:

The krill oil supplements market is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years, driven by ongoing research and development efforts to enhance product efficacy and expand application areas. Moreover, strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions among key market players are anticipated to further stimulate market growth and foster innovation in product offerings.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America holds a significant share in the krill oil supplements market, driven by high consumer awareness, favorable regulatory frameworks, and a well-established dietary supplements industry. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by a growing health-conscious population, increasing disposable incomes, and expanding distribution networks.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Liquids

Softgels

Capsules

By Application:

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Functional Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Online Retailers

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

