Lipid Market Dynamic Resilience Future-Proofing Your Business for Tomorrow | Evonik Industries AG, Avanti Polar Lipids

The “Lipid Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Introduction:

The Lipid Market, valued at approximately USD 13.63 billion in 2022, has been witnessing steady growth and is anticipated to maintain a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Lipids play a crucial role in various industries including food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care, driving the demand for lipid-based products worldwide. This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the global lipid market, including key trends, drivers, challenges, and growth opportunities shaping its trajectory during the forecast period.

Lipids are a class of organic compounds that are insoluble in water but soluble in organic solvents. They play crucial roles in various biological processes and are essential components of cell membranes, energy storage, and signaling molecules. Lipids are characterized by their hydrophobic nature, because they repel water, and are composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms. Examples of lipids include fats, oils, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes. Lipids are considered as an essential ingredient in the production of dietary supplements due to their high energy and fat-soluble vitamin contents. The growth of the global lipids market is driven by advancements in lipid-based drug delivery technologies and the integration of drug formulations. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for rapid drug delivery to patients are key factors propelling the market growth.

Market Overview:

The global lipid market encompasses a wide array of lipid-based products such as fatty acids, glycerides, phospholipids, and sterol esters, among others. These products find extensive applications across diverse sectors, contributing to the market’s robust growth. Factors such as increasing consumer awareness regarding health and wellness, rising demand for functional foods, and the expanding pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries are fueling the market growth. Additionally, technological advancements in lipid extraction and processing techniques are further propelling market expansion.

Key Trends and Drivers:

Several key trends and drivers are influencing the growth of the lipid market. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular disorders, and diabetes is driving the demand for functional lipids with health-promoting properties. Moreover, the rising adoption of lipid-based excipients in pharmaceutical formulations, coupled with the expanding nutraceutical industry, is expected to drive significant market growth. Furthermore, the shift towards natural and sustainable lipid sources, driven by consumer preferences for clean-label products, is emerging as a prominent trend in the market.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported in 2021, that chronic diseases accounted for approximately 60% of total deaths in 2021, highlighting their significant impact. Moreover, the growth of the lipid market is attributed to its expanding applications in various applications, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and nutrition supplements. The increasing demand for lipids in the development of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to further drive market growth. However, the lipid market faces certain constraints, including the high cost of lipid synthesis and the rising cost of raw materials.

Major market player included in this report are:

Evonik Industries AG

Avanti Polar Lipids

Nippon Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Lipoid GmbH

Cargill, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kerry Group plc

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Clover Corp.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2022, BioNTech SE, through its affiliate BioNTech Pharmaceuticals Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., has entered into an agreement with Novartis Singapore Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Pte. Ltd. to acquire one of its GMP-certified manufacturing facilities. This strategic move by BioNTech aims to bolster its presence in the Asian region as part of its expansion strategy.

In September 2021, ABITEC Corporation, a U.S. ingredients supplier, recently entered into an amended agreement with DKSH, enabling the distribution of its specialty lipids in new markets and regions throughout Europe. This partnership has facilitated the expansion of ABITEC’s business across various regions, strengthening its presence in the market.

Challenges and Restraints:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the global lipid market faces certain challenges and restraints. Stringent regulatory requirements governing the approval and labeling of lipid-based products pose challenges for market players, particularly in terms of compliance and product innovation. Moreover, fluctuating raw material prices, coupled with the volatility in crude oil prices, could potentially hinder market growth. Additionally, environmental concerns associated with the extraction and processing of lipid-based products present sustainability challenges for industry stakeholders.

Growth Opportunities:

The lipid market presents numerous growth opportunities for industry players. The increasing demand for plant-based lipids and the development of novel lipid sources offer avenues for market expansion. Furthermore, strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions among key players are likely to enhance market competitiveness and facilitate product innovation. Moreover, the untapped potential in emerging economies, coupled with the growing application of lipids in functional foods and dietary supplements, provides lucrative growth opportunities for market participants.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Triglycerides

Phospholipids

Ionizable Lipids

Sphingolipids

Others

By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Nutrition & Supplements

Others

By Phase:

Clinical

Pre-clinical

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

