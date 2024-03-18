Beta-Carotene Market Building Resilience Future-Proofing Your Business for the Long Haul

The “Beta-Carotene Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Introduction:

The Beta-Carotene Market has witnessed steady growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness regarding its health benefits and rising demand from various industries such as food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Beta-carotene, a naturally occurring pigment found in many fruits and vegetables, is renowned for its antioxidant properties and its role as a precursor to vitamin A. This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the global beta-carotene market, highlighting its current valuation, growth prospects, key drivers, challenges, and emerging trends.

Beta-carotene refers to the global industry focused on the production, distribution, and consumption of the natural pigment compound, beta-carotene, which is widely used as a food coloring agent, dietary supplement, and ingredient in cosmetic and personal care products. The Beta-Carotene Market is being driven by factors such as increasing demand for functional food & beverages and increasing animal feed industry.

Market Overview:

According to recent market data, the global beta-carotene market was valued at approximately USD 372.6 million in 2022. It is projected to exhibit a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This growth trajectory can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of beta-carotene, growing applications across diverse industries, and rising demand for natural food additives and colorants.

According to Statista Size of the worldwide functional food and beverage market stood at USD 281.14 billion which increased to USD 307.77 billion in year 2022 and it is projected to reach at USD 529.66 billion by year 2028. Thus rising demand for functional food and beverages is driving the market growth. Along with this, Beta-Carotene serves as a precursor to vitamin A, an essential nutrient for animal growth and development. It plays a crucial role in vision, reproductive health, immune function, and overall vitality in animals. Therefore, the inclusion of Beta-Carotene in animal feed formulations can support animal health and performance.

According to the international feed industry federation world compound feed production has reached over 1 billion tonnes annually. Thus, the increasing size of the functional food & beverages industry and animal feed industry fueling the growth of the market. In addition, growing interest in anti-aging and skin health and growth in demand for health and dietary supplements create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the stringent regulations and quality standards hinder the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Drivers and Trends:

One of the primary drivers fueling the growth of the beta-carotene market is the rising demand for natural and organic products, particularly in the food and beverage industry. Consumers are increasingly seeking products formulated with natural ingredients, driving the adoption of beta-carotene as a natural food colorant and additive. Moreover, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising focus on preventive healthcare have led to an upsurge in the consumption of dietary supplements containing beta-carotene, further propelling market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global beta-carotene market is characterized by intense competition among key players. Companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. Some of the prominent players operating in the market include DSM Nutritional Products, BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, and Allied Biotech Corporation, among others.

Major market player included in this report are:

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Reliance Private Label Supplements

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Vinayak Corp.

E.I.D.-Parry (India) Ltd.

Foodchem International Corp.

CDH – Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

DDW The Color House

Divi’s Nutraceuticals

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2023, Givaudan announced the acquisition ofAmyris Inc.’s significant cosmetic ingredient portfolio. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering Givaudan’s presence in the cosmetic and personal care segment, enabling the company to offer a wide range of natural and chemical-free cosmetics and personal care products that are enriched with beta-carotene. This acquisition reinforces Givaudan’s commitment to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the evolving demands of consumers in the beauty industry.

Challenges and Restraints:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the beta-carotene market faces certain challenges that could hinder its expansion. One such challenge is the stringent regulations and standards imposed by regulatory bodies regarding the usage of beta-carotene in food and cosmetic products. Additionally, fluctuations in raw material prices and supply chain disruptions may pose challenges for market players.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the beta-carotene market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing population, rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable income levels in emerging economies such as China and India.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Natural

Synthetic

By End Use:

Natural Beta-Carotene

Synthetic Beta-Carotene

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis



