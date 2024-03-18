Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market Resilient Strategies Future-Proofing Your Business Amidst Market Volatility

The “Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Market Analysis of Insoluble Dietary Fiber

The Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market is witnessing significant growth, with a valuation of approximately USD 2.57 billion in 2022. Projections suggest a robust expansion at a healthy growth rate of over 8.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This growth trajectory is driven by several factors, including increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with insoluble dietary fiber consumption.

The Insoluble Dietary Fiber focused on the production, distribution, and consumption of dietary fiber that cannot be dissolved in water. It includes various sources of insoluble dietary fiber, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, which are utilized in a wide range of food and beverage products to promote digestive health and overall wellness. The Insoluble Dietary Fiber market is expanding because of factors such as, Increasing demand from food industry and rising growth in the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Drivers and Trends

One of the primary drivers propelling the market growth is the rising consumer inclination towards healthier lifestyles. Insoluble dietary fibers, known for promoting digestive health, weight management, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases, have garnered substantial attention among health-conscious individuals globally. Additionally, the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, coupled with the escalating demand for functional foods and supplements, further fuels market expansion.

According to statista, the global revenue in the food market is expected to increase by USD 2.6 trillion between 2023 and 2027, and it is estimated that the revenue may reach USD 12 trillion in 2027. The pharmaceutical industry’s growth contributes to the expansion of the Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market, as it increases the demand for functional and health-focused ingredients.

According to the Statista, the global pharmaceutical market has experienced significant growth. In 2022, the estimated value of the total global pharmaceutical market reached USD 1.48 trillion, marking a notable increase compared to its valuation of USD 1.42 trillion in 2021. In addition, growing demand of vegan and plant-based diets and increasing demand of functional food would create a lucrative growth opportunity.

Competitive Landscape

The global Insoluble Dietary Fiber market is characterized by intense competition among key players striving to enhance their product portfolios and geographical reach. Companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product diversification to gain a competitive edge in the market. Additionally, investments in research and development activities to develop novel formulations and expand applications contribute to market growth and sustainability.

Major market player included in this report are:

BarnDad Innovative Nutrition, LLC

Cargill, Incorporated

Grain Processing Corporation (GPC)

Ingredion Incorporated

J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH + Co. KG

TIC GUMS Inc.

Roquette Freres

Solvaira Specialty LP

SunOpta Inc.

UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, ORIJEN Pet Food Team has launched a new high-quality dog food called ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS. This premium pet food contains a rich blend of insoluble and soluble dietary fiber, along with prebiotics and probiotics, all designed to promote improved digestion in pets.

In June 2020, Ingredion Incorporated, had introduced a novel insoluble dietary fiber in the country known as NOVELOSE 3490, this dietary fiber is derived from tapioca and falls under the category of type 4 resistant starch. The versatile nature of this product allows for its wide application in bakery and snack items, and it has received approval from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

Regional Insights

Geographically, the market exhibits a diverse landscape across regions. North America and Europe currently dominate the market share, attributed to the proactive adoption of healthy eating habits and the presence of well-established food and beverage industries. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing disposable income, changing dietary preferences, and a burgeoning population contribute to the heightened demand for insoluble dietary fiber products in this region.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the promising growth prospects, the market faces certain challenges, including the high cost associated with production and processing, which may hinder market penetration, especially in developing regions. Moreover, stringent regulations and quality standards pertaining to dietary supplements pose additional hurdles for market players. However, technological advancements in extraction techniques and product innovation present lucrative opportunities for industry participants to overcome these challenges and expand their market presence.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Cellulose

Hemicellulose

Chitin & Chitosan

Lignin

Fiber Bran

Resistant Starch

By Source:

Fruits

Vegetables

Legumes

Grains & Cereals

By Application:

Dietary Supplements & Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

