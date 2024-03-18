Vitamin D Supplements Market Surviving and Thriving Future-Proofing Your Business in Dynamic Markets

The “Vitamin D Supplements Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Introduction:

The Global Vitamin D Supplements Market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, propelled by increasing awareness about the health benefits of Vitamin D and its deficiency-related disorders. Vitamin D, often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin,” plays a crucial role in maintaining bone health, immune function, and overall well-being. With a market value of approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2022, the industry is poised for further expansion, driven by a projected healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Vitamin D supplements are dietary supplements that provide an additional source of vitamin D, a fat-soluble nutrient essential for various bodily functions, including bone health, immune system support, and calcium absorption. These supplements are designed to address deficiencies or insufficiencies of vitamin D in the body and contribute to overall health and well-being. The Vitamin D Supplements market is expanding because of factors such as, growing aging population and growing retail e-commerce.

Market Dynamics:

Several factors contribute to the promising growth outlook of the Vitamin D supplements market. Rising consumer inclination towards preventive healthcare practices, coupled with growing concerns about Vitamin D deficiency due to changing lifestyles and limited sun exposure, drive the demand for supplements. Moreover, advancements in product formulations, including fortified foods and novel delivery systems, enhance the accessibility and efficacy of Vitamin D supplements, further fueling market growth.

According to the Statista in 2021, the worldwide retail e-commerce sales amounted to approximately USD 5.2 trillion. It is projected that this figure may experience a substantial growth rate of 56 percent in the upcoming years, reaching approximately USD 8.1 trillion by the year 2026.

According to the World Health Organization, the proportion of individuals aged 60 years or older in the world is projected to reach 1 in 6 by 2030. During this time, the population of people aged 60 years and over is expected to increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. Furthermore, by 2050, the global population of individuals aged 60 years and older is anticipated to double, reaching 2.1 billion. Notably, the number of individuals aged 80 years or older is predicted to triple between 2020 and 2050, reaching a total of 426 million. In addition, increasing focus on health and wellness and rising incidence of vitamin D deficiency would create a lucrative growth opportunity.

Key Players and Strategies:

The competitive landscape of the Vitamin D supplements market is characterized by the presence of prominent players striving to gain a competitive edge through product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion strategies. Leading companies are focusing on diversifying their product portfolios, investing in research and development activities, and leveraging marketing initiatives to capitalize on emerging market trends and maintain their market position.

Major market player included in this report are:

High-Tech Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co. Ltd.

Taizhou Haisheng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co. Ltd.

Fermenta Biotech Ltd.

Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

Dishman Group

Pfizer, Inc.

McKinley Resources Inc.

New Gen Pharma Inc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2021, Holista Colltech introduced a water-soluble vitamin D drop product called Hydro-D in Malaysia. This innovative product, developed through Holista’s direct-selling subsidiary Alterni, boasts over five times higher bioavailability compared to fat-soluble vitamin D.

In March 2021, Royal DSM introduced ampli-D, a vitamin D supplement in Australia designed to address global concerns and meet the growing need for immune health support. ampli-D is a faster-acting and more efficient solution for Australian consumers to increase vitamin D levels in their bodies within days and weeks, as opposed to months. This product aims to enhance immune health effectively.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Vitamin D supplements market exhibits a diversified landscape, with significant growth opportunities across various regions. North America and Europe represent lucrative markets, owing to heightened awareness about Vitamin D deficiency and proactive healthcare initiatives. Meanwhile, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are witnessing rapid market expansion, driven by increasing disposable incomes, changing dietary habits, and growing health consciousness among consumers.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Analog:

Vitamin D2

Vitamin D3

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Functional Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Pet Food

Animal Feed

By End-User:

Adult

Children

Pregnant Women

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

