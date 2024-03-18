White Mushroom Market Adapt or Perish Future-Proofing Your Business in Dynamic Environments

The “White Mushroom Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Market Analysis of the White Mushroom Industry

The white mushroom market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching a valuation of approximately USD 40.0 billion in 2022. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with a projected healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This surge in market value can be attributed to several factors, including increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of white mushrooms, growing demand for organic and natural food products, and advancements in cultivation techniques leading to improved yield and quality.

The white mushroom market refers to the industry involved in the cultivation, distribution, and commercialization of the commonly consumed edible fungus known as the white mushroom (Agaricus bisporus). White mushrooms are widely appreciated for their mild flavor, versatile culinary applications, and nutritional value.The White mushroom market is being driven by factors such as advancement in cultivation techniques of mushroom and increasing demand of vegan products.

They are a good source of dietary fiber, vitamins (such as B vitamins and vitamin D when exposed to sunlight), and minerals (including potassium, copper, and selenium). These are also used in pizza toppings and pasta. The Vegan Society reported that in 2021, the popularity of vegan products surpassed that of vegetarian and gluten-free products, as evidenced by search data on Google. Vegan products were searched for three times more frequently compared to vegetarian and gluten-free options, indicating a significant and growing interest in veganism among consumers.

Key Drivers and Trends

One of the primary drivers propelling the growth of the white mushroom market is the rising consumer preference for nutritious and healthy food options. White mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, and packed with essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them an ideal choice for health-conscious consumers. Additionally, the versatility of white mushrooms in various culinary applications, ranging from soups and salads to main dishes and snacks, further enhances their appeal among a diverse consumer base.

According to the latest data from World Animal Foundation, the global vegan population has reached a remarkable milestone, with nearly 79 million individuals embracing a vegan lifestyle as of 2023. Along with those advancements in cultivation techniques of mushrooms like controlled environment agriculture, vertical farming, and improved crop management practices. These advancements lead to higher yields, improved quality, and cost-effectiveness in white mushroom production. Thus increasing demand of vegan food and continuous advancement in mushroom farming techniques fueling the growth of the market. In addition to the increasing demand for healthy and low-caloric food and the increasing commercialization of mushrooms create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bonduelle Group

Costa Group

Drinkwater Mushrooms

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

The Giorgi Companies, Inc.

Phillips Mushroom Farms

GUAN’S MUSHROOM

Metolius Valley Inc.

Okechamp SA

Fujian Yuxing

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2022, Cornerstone Investment Management, Kartesia, and Okechamp S.A. have come together in a strategic partnership with the aim of establishing a leading position in the global white mushroom production industry. This venture will involve complex cross-border transactions between the four entities and is projected to generate annual revenues of USD196 million. To facilitate this ambitious endeavor, a significant investment of USD 87.37 million will be made to create a new platform that combines the assets of Poland and the Netherlands, which are the two largest white mushroom producers in Europe.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of organic farming practices and sustainable agricultural methods is fueling the demand for organic white mushrooms. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of food production and are seeking products that are cultivated using eco-friendly techniques. As a result, organic white mushrooms, free from synthetic pesticides and chemicals, are experiencing heightened demand in both domestic and international markets.

Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations in mushroom cultivation techniques are driving efficiency and productivity in the industry. From controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems to automated harvesting processes, growers are implementing modern solutions to optimize yield, minimize production costs, and maintain consistent product quality. These advancements are expected to bolster the growth of the white mushroom market and meet the escalating demand from global consumers.

Regional Outlook

The white mushroom market exhibits a diverse regional landscape, with significant growth opportunities across various geographies. North America and Europe currently dominate the market, owing to high consumer awareness, established distribution networks, and favorable regulatory frameworks promoting mushroom cultivation. However, emerging economies in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are witnessing rapid urbanization, changing dietary preferences, and increasing disposable incomes, driving the demand for white mushrooms in these regions.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Fresh

Processed

By Branding:

Private-label

Branded

By End-use:

Retail

Food Service

Food & Beverage Industry

Other

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

