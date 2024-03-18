Feed Phosphate Market Thriving Amidst Uncertainty Future-Proofing Your Business Strategies

The “Feed Phosphate Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The Feed Phosphate Market, valued at approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2022, exhibits a promising trajectory poised for robust growth over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. With an anticipated growth rate exceeding 4%, this market segment underscores its significance within the broader agricultural and livestock industries.

Inorganic salts of phosphoric acid that are extracted from phosphate rock are known as feed phosphates. Aquatic life and livestock, including chicken, pigs, and cows, all eat phosphate-rich diet. They encourage rapid animal growth in terms of weight gain and other aspects. Feed phosphates increase the nutritional value of feed, which also raises the standard of dairy and meat products. The outbreak of several diseases such as Avian Influenza, Foot-and-Mouth Diseases, etc in the livestock have affected their health and also the economy which can lead to decreased production, trade restrictions, increased production costs, and loss of consumer confidence, resulting in significant economic impact on the meat and dairy industries.

Market Dynamics

Driven by the increasing demand for quality animal nutrition and the escalating consumption of meat and dairy products worldwide, the feed phosphate market is experiencing a steady expansion. As the global population burgeons and dietary preferences evolve, there is a heightened emphasis on enhancing livestock health and productivity, thereby augmenting the demand for feed phosphates.

According to Statista, the market value of white meat is expected to reach over USD 1.3 trillion in 2027 and the high-protein egg market is anticipated to expand by 8.73% yearly (CAGR 2023-2028). Moreover, the increase in global consumption of meat and the increase in demand of chicken and egg create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2022, consumption of poultry meat went up by 76.6% per kilo per capita and that of pig meat by 19.7% in 2021. In 2030, poultry meat is expected to make up for 41% of all the protein from meat sources, an increase of 2 percentage points from the base period.

Feed phosphate is extracted from phosphate rock but since it is a finite source, market players like EcoPhos (Belgium) came up with the idea to recover phosphate from fly ash and are using it which is more sustainable. However, the high cost of feed phosphate is hindering the market growth and it results in the increasing use of substitutes such as phytase in the forecast years 2023-2030. More than 90% of poultry diets and over 70% of swine diets contain phytase, according to Danisco Animal Nutrition (UK), the feed company of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US). The feed business now spends USD 2 billion per annum on feed input and nutrition because of phytose.

Key Market Trends

Several trends are shaping the trajectory of the feed phosphate market. Among these, the growing adoption of phosphates in animal feed formulations to improve bone health, metabolic processes, and overall growth stands out. Additionally, the integration of technological advancements in feed production processes and the rising focus on sustainable agricultural practices are influencing market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape

The feed phosphate market is characterized by intense competition, with key players continually innovating to maintain their market positions. Strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, product diversification, and geographical expansion are prevalent strategies among leading market participants. Moreover, investments in research and development to introduce novel formulations and sustainable production practices are instrumental in sustaining competitiveness.

Major market player included in this report are:

EuroChem Group

PhosAgro

OCP Group

The Mosaic Company

Nutrien Ltd.

Fosfitalia Group

Reanjoy Laboratories

AB “Lifosa”

Yara International ASA

Rotem Amfert Negev Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2023, OCP Group, a leading global phosphate-based plant and Fertinagro Biotech S.L., a major Spanish Fertilizer producer announced the completion of OCP’s previously announced acquisition of GlobalFeed, a Spanish manufacturer and distributor of animal nutrition segment.

In November 2022, atemporary deal has been negotiated between the government-appointed administrator and AB Lifosa, one of the largest producers of phosphate fertilizer in Europe and a subsidiary of the Swiss-based EuroChem Group to allow limited production to resume after a protracted suspension. In April 2022, PHOSPHEA announced the launch of HumIPHORA, a ground-breaking invention in the phosphate industry. The European Animal Feed Register contains a listing for this calcium humophosphate (008979-EN). Phosphea supplied a phosphate that provides high-quality phosphorus and helps to improve the usage of other nutrients, notably plant-based phosphorus, for the first time on the market. In comparison to other commercially available sources, HumIPHORA reduces the amount of phosphate that is included in formulations.

Regional Insights

Geographically, various regions exhibit distinct patterns in feed phosphate consumption. While established markets in North America and Europe continue to command significant shares, rapid urbanization and economic development in Asia-Pacific are driving substantial growth opportunities. Moreover, evolving regulatory frameworks and shifts in consumer preferences for organic and naturally sourced feed additives are reshaping market dynamics across regions.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the feed phosphate market is poised for further expansion, propelled by factors such as population growth, rising disposable incomes, and the increasing demand for high-quality animal protein. However, challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and stringent regulatory requirements necessitate adaptive strategies among market stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and navigate potential risks effectively.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Dicalcium

Monocalcium

Monodicalcium

Defluorinated

Tricalcium

By Livestock:

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Aquaculture

By Form:

Powder

Granule

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

