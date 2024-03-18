Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Lai favors 7 Taiwan submarines built 'all at once'

Lai appears to give green light to mass production of submarines

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/18 17:42
Taiwan's domestically-made submarine the Narwhal. (CSBC Corporation photo)

Taiwan's domestically-made submarine the Narwhal. (CSBC Corporation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) is reportedly favoring the construction of Taiwan's seven planned domestically-built submarines "all at once."

Lai, whose inauguration takes place on May 20, reportedly inspected the prototype submarine Narwhal during a tour with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), per FTV News. He also expressed that the subsequent seven submarines should be constructed simultaneously, rather than in batches.

In early March, Tsai and Lai appeared together at the commissioning ceremony for the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) Yunlin frigate. It was the first time a president and vice president jointly attended a commissioning ceremony for a domestically built naval vessel, which carries significant symbolic importance in terms of the transition of power.

It was reported that on the same day, following their meeting, the two promptly conducted a secret inspection of the prototype submarine, the Narwhal, and received a confidential briefing. At that time, Admiral Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光), chief of the general staff and convener of the Indigenous Defense Submarine (IDS) program, and representatives from Taiwan's shipbuilding industry proposed various plans for the construction of the subsequent seven submarines, such as "3+2+2" or "2+3+2" batch construction methods.

With the inauguration approaching, Tsai has entrusted Lai with the decision-making authority. Lai reportedly instructed "If we're going to do it, let's do it all at once," which was interpreted by observers as giving a green light to mass production.

This decision may also indicate that the safety and combat capabilities of the Narwhal prototype are up to the expected standards.
submarine
Narwhal
Narwhal submarine
Hai Kun-class
domestic submarine
domestic submarine project
indigenous submarine

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Narwhal submarine seen afloat for 1st time
Taiwan's Narwhal submarine seen afloat for 1st time
2024/02/27 18:12
Taiwan's Narwhal submarine finishing up harbor acceptance testing
Taiwan's Narwhal submarine finishing up harbor acceptance testing
2024/02/26 16:53
Taiwan's 1st domestic sub rumored to be sea-worthy by May
Taiwan's 1st domestic sub rumored to be sea-worthy by May
2024/01/17 19:55
Taiwan begins construction of 2nd light frigate
Taiwan begins construction of 2nd light frigate
2024/01/16 19:22
S Korea court overturns conviction against contractor on Taiwan submarines
S Korea court overturns conviction against contractor on Taiwan submarines
2024/01/12 16:56