Eswatini prime minister to make 1st visit to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Dlamini will visit Taiwan on Monday (March 18), reported Radio Taiwan International (RTI).

According to a press release by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the visit will mark Dlamini’s first time in Taiwan since becoming prime minister. The delegation includes Dlamini’s wife, Philile Dlamini, and Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Prince Lonkhokhela, among others.

MOFA said it attaches great importance to the visit. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) will receive the Eswatini delegation.

MOFA said the Eswatini prime minister plans to meet with officials from MOFA to discuss trade and tariff matters. The delegation will also make a trip to Tainan to visit National Cheng Kung University and the main stadium of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks.

“The government of the Kingdom of Eswatini has consistently voiced support for Taiwan’s participation on various international platforms,” the ministry said. “Dlamini attended the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference where he spoke in support of Taiwan."

“MOFA will continue to work closely with the Eswatini government to deepen interaction and exchanges in all areas for the mutual well-being of the peoples of both countries,” the ministry said.

Eswatini is one of 12 nations that has formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.