2 fishermen missing off Taiwan outer island rescued by Chinese coast guard

Kinmen fishermen drift out to sea after running out of gas amidst strong winds

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/18 17:17
Coast Guard searching for lost fishermen. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Coast Guard announced that two fishermen from Kinmen County were rescued by Chinese authorities during a fishing excursion.

The pair was a 25-year-old named Hu (胡) and a 40-year-old named Wu (吳). Government units in China and Taiwan are coordinating the process of repatriating the two fishermen.

The two fishermen drove a small power boat out to sea at 11:30 a.m. and lost contact at about 3 p.m. on Sunday (March 17). The Coast Guard dispatched personnel to search for the two fishermen and contacted Chinese authorities to assist in the search, per UDN.

It was reported that the fishermen had run out of fuel and drifted outside China’s Port of Weitou at about 4:15 a.m. The two were eventually found by China’s coast guard.

China’s coast guard said it contacted the Xiamen maritime search and rescue unit through the cross-strait joint search and rescue channels involving Taiwan and China.

According to reports, the boat the fishermen had used was underequipped and did not have a radar positioning system to accurately identify its location. Strong winds made the water unsuitable for smaller boats, which run the risk of being blown off course.
fishermen
Kinmen
Coast Guard
China
lost at sea
Port of Weitou
Xiamen maritime search and rescue unit

