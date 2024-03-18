Gogoro sees strong first-week sales in Taiwan for Jego Smartscooter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker and battery-swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro said on March 13 that the new Jego Smartscooter saw strong sales in its first week on the market.

Gogoro said Jego orders reached nearly eight times its weekly L1 vehicle category sales for 2024, and more than triple its weekly L1 year-over-year sales compared to February 2023. The company plans to start Jego deliveries by the end of March.

Gogoro’s L1 category of electric scooters usually accounts for less than 20% of its sales, but the initial success of the Jego points to interest from a broader market, said Horace Luke (陸學森), Gogoro founder and CEO. Luke added that this could mean a potential shift in the balance of the company’s L1 and L3 vehicle sales.

With around 2,580 battery-swapping stations and 1.3 million Gogoro smart batteries deployed around Taiwan, the company is starting to see mass market adoption of its electric scooters, said Henry Chiang (姜家煒), Gogoro Taiwan general manager. Chiang added the early sales momentum was due to the usability of the Gogoro Network and the functional design of the Jego.

The Jego was unveiled on Feb. 29 and has a starting price of NT$21,180 (US$669) after government subsidies are applied.