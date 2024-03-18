4,000 kilograms of garbage collected in Taiwan’s Penghu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Penghu’s Huxi Township Hall completed a beach cleanup on Sunday (March 17), collecting 4,100 kg of garbage in two hours.

Co-run with the Penghu National Scenic Area Management Office, the event saw 500 volunteers gather at “Moses Parts the Sea” near Chiyu Island to tidy up for tourist season, CNA reported. Huxi Township Mayor Chen Jhen-jhong (陳振中) and other officials joined the cleanup.

The office said they launched the cleanup in response to the government’s Salute to the Sea policy, which calls for more effort to clean up shorelines and marine research.

The office reported that 1,200 kg of recyclable materials such as PET bottles, floats, and tin cans were collected, along with 2,900 kg of general waste like driftwood and styrofoam. It thanked its volunteers and said it hopes to raise awareness among residents about marine environmental protection, reported Penghu Daily.

Penghu is a tourist destination known for its beaches and water sports. According to the Penghu County Government, the island saw over 1.18 million tourists in 2023.