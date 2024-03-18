Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

4,000 kilograms of garbage collected in Taiwan’s Penghu

Local government prepares for oncoming tourist season

  107
By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/18 16:19
Nearly 500 volunteers gather to clean up garbage on the beach near “Moses Parts the Sea.” (CNA photo)

Nearly 500 volunteers gather to clean up garbage on the beach near “Moses Parts the Sea.” (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Penghu’s Huxi Township Hall completed a beach cleanup on Sunday (March 17), collecting 4,100 kg of garbage in two hours.

Co-run with the Penghu National Scenic Area Management Office, the event saw 500 volunteers gather at “Moses Parts the Sea” near Chiyu Island to tidy up for tourist season, CNA reported. Huxi Township Mayor Chen Jhen-jhong (陳振中) and other officials joined the cleanup.

The office said they launched the cleanup in response to the government’s Salute to the Sea policy, which calls for more effort to clean up shorelines and marine research.

The office reported that 1,200 kg of recyclable materials such as PET bottles, floats, and tin cans were collected, along with 2,900 kg of general waste like driftwood and styrofoam. It thanked its volunteers and said it hopes to raise awareness among residents about marine environmental protection, reported Penghu Daily.

Penghu is a tourist destination known for its beaches and water sports. According to the Penghu County Government, the island saw over 1.18 million tourists in 2023.
Environment
Beach
Clean up
Chen Jhen-jhong (陳振中)
Volunteerism

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan behind Bhutan, S. Korea in transition to cage-free eggs
Taiwan behind Bhutan, S. Korea in transition to cage-free eggs
2024/02/25 14:49
Taiwan coastal waste lowest in 4 years in 2023
Taiwan coastal waste lowest in 4 years in 2023
2024/02/15 15:28
NASA aircraft fly over Taiwan to collect air pollution data
NASA aircraft fly over Taiwan to collect air pollution data
2024/02/15 15:06
Army to hold live-fire 'red beach' exercise in central Taiwan
Army to hold live-fire 'red beach' exercise in central Taiwan
2024/01/29 20:10
140,000 unwanted matresses accumulate in Taiwan
140,000 unwanted matresses accumulate in Taiwan
2023/12/31 11:04