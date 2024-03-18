20 hikers trapped by landslide in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A landslide along Dalu Forest Road in Shei-Pa National Park stranded 20 climbers who were preparing to climb Mount Dabajian on Sunday (March 17).

Falling rocks made the road impassable at 5.2 kilometers along the eastern part of Dalu Forest Road. The Seventh Police Corps Fifth Brigade worked with the park office to rescue the stranded hikers, per CNA.

Deputy captain Wang Yuqi (王玉琪) said he received a report from hikers that rockfall had blocked the road. The hikers said the situation was critical and requested immediate assistance.

Officers and park management found that large rocks, soil, and trees had blocked the road. The rocks were piled up high on the wall of the mountain, making the situation dangerous.



Rescuers help hikers around blocked forest roads. (CNA photo)

Police contacted a subcontractor to bring a small excavator and personal safety protection to clear the road. Five teams helped the 20 hikers pass through the collapsed section of the road on an individual basis.

The road repairs are ongoing. The landslide is a warning to hikers to pay attention to their safety.