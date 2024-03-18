Payment Security Market CAGR of 16.0%, Size Explorer’s Expedition into Growth Unveiling

The “Payment Security Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Introduction:

The Payment Security Market, valued at approximately USD 19.82 billion in 2021, has displayed robust growth dynamics, and the trajectory is poised to continue upwards with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.0% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. This report delves into the key factors driving this growth, examines current market trends, and forecasts future developments within the payment security landscape.

Payment security is a method of protecting a customer, vendor, or client’s transactions. It offers rules, norms, and security protocols to safeguard a customer or partner’s privacy, transactions, and data. The rising incidences of data breaches, increasing number of fraudulent activities in e-commerce payment systems, and growing awareness of contactless payments are the key factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

Market Dynamics:

The increasing digitization of payment processes, coupled with the rising prevalence of cyber threats and fraud, has elevated the importance of robust payment security measures. As businesses and consumers alike embrace online transactions, the demand for secure payment solutions has surged. Additionally, regulatory mandates and compliance requirements further underscore the imperative for stringent payment security protocols, fueling market expansion.

According to Statista, in 2022, the overall transaction value in the digital payments segment is estimated to account for USD 8.49 trillion. Also, it is projected that the total amount is likely to reach USD 15.17 trillion by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.31% during 2022-2027. Accordingly, the increasing preference for digital payments is exhibiting a positive influence on the market demand in the global market. Furthermore, increasing usage of payment applications across various industry verticals, as well as growing technological developments is presenting various growth prospects to the market in the forecasted years. However, the rising privacy and security concerns, along with the lack of skilled professionals stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Key Growth Drivers:

Technological Advancements: Innovations in encryption technologies, tokenization, biometric authentication, and artificial intelligence are reshaping the payment security landscape, offering more robust defense mechanisms against evolving cyber threats.

Innovations in encryption technologies, tokenization, biometric authentication, and artificial intelligence are reshaping the payment security landscape, offering more robust defense mechanisms against evolving cyber threats. Rising Cyber Threats : With cybercriminals employing sophisticated tactics to exploit vulnerabilities in payment systems, organizations are increasingly investing in advanced security solutions to safeguard sensitive financial data.

: With cybercriminals employing sophisticated tactics to exploit vulnerabilities in payment systems, organizations are increasingly investing in advanced security solutions to safeguard sensitive financial data. Compliance Mandates : Stringent regulatory frameworks, such as GDPR, PCI DSS, and PSD2, mandate adherence to stringent security standards, compelling businesses to bolster their payment security infrastructure.

: Stringent regulatory frameworks, such as GDPR, PCI DSS, and PSD2, mandate adherence to stringent security standards, compelling businesses to bolster their payment security infrastructure. Shift Towards Contactless Payments: The growing preference for contactless payment methods, driven by convenience and hygiene concerns, is driving the adoption of secure NFC-based payment technologies.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bluefin Payment Systems

Cybersource

Elavon Inc.

Ingenico

Intelligent Payment Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Paypal Holdings, Inc.

Shift4 Payments, LLC

SISA

Signifyd

Tokenex

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2022, Bluefin unveils the company's partnership agreement with Waystar- a healthcare payment software provider to offer advanced payment security for healthcare payments. Also, the aim of this partnership is to present Bluefin's PCI-validated point-to-point encryption solution and payment gateway via Waystar's software.

Bluefin unveils the company’s partnership agreement with Waystar- a healthcare payment software provider to offer advanced payment security for healthcare payments. Also, the aim of this partnership is to present Bluefin’s PCI-validated point-to-point encryption solution and payment gateway via Waystar’s software. In September 2021, Thales announced that the company part launched a new PayPal app, which is a personalized, all-in-one app specially designed to offer customers a better place to manage their financial lives. Customers of PayPal can manage bill payments, receive payments up to two days in advance with the new direct deposit tool from its manage gift cards, banking partners, and accrue points all through the app.

Regional Insights:

The market for payment security solutions exhibits a global footprint, with North America emerging as a prominent revenue contributor, fueled by the presence of leading fintech companies and stringent regulatory frameworks. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid market expansion, propelled by the burgeoning e-commerce sector and increasing investments in cybersecurity infrastructure.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the payment security market is poised for sustained growth, driven by ongoing technological innovations, heightened cybersecurity awareness, and the continued expansion of digital payment ecosystems. However, challenges such as the escalating arms race against cyber threats and the need to balance security with user experience will shape the evolution of payment security solutions in the coming years.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Encryption

Tokenization

Fraud Detection & Prevention

Service

By Platform:

Web-based

POS-based

By Enterprise size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry Verticals:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

