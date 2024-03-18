Road Weather Information System Market Unveiling Growth Secrets Market Size Explorer’s Insights

The “Road Weather Information System Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Introduction:

The Road Weather Information System (RWIS) market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for advanced weather monitoring solutions to enhance road safety and efficiency. RWIS, valued at approximately USD 1.27 billion in 2021, is projected to exhibit a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% during the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2029.

Road Weather Information System is a Weather information system comprised of Environmental Sensor Stations (ESS) in the field, a communication system for data transfer, and central systems to collect field data from numerous ESS. This system offers detailed data related to roadside weather conditions and road surface temperature data. The ESS comprised a short tower, with meteorological sensors. The Processors collect and analyze sensor data and transmit the information to a CPU. Furthermore, CPU compiles data from different sites and provides weather and road conditions.

Market Dynamics:

Factors contributing to the growth of the RWIS market include rising concerns regarding road safety, escalating investments in transportation infrastructure, and advancements in weather monitoring technologies. Moreover, the implementation of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and the integration of RWIS with these systems further bolster market expansion. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at improving road safety and reducing accidents are expected to drive the adoption of RWIS solutions globally.

The increasing investment in road infrastructure development is contributing to the growth of the Global Road Weather Information System Market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) – in 2019, the Government of India allocated funds of worth USD 1.4 trillion under the National Infrastructure Pipeline for FY 2019-25 period. Moreover, under this national Infrastructure Pipeline, the roads sector would account for 18% (approximately 252 billion) of capital expenditure over FY 2019-25. Furthermore, in June 2022, the European Commission selected 135 transport infrastructure projects for EU grants worth Euro 5.4 billion (USD 5.29 billion).

This funding would support projects across all EU Member States along the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), a planned network of roads, railways, airports and water infrastructure in the European Union. Also, rising advancements in road weather information systems and growing expenditure on railways transport in developing regions would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, deployment and longstanding issues with snow and ice stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the RWIS market include Campbell Scientific Inc., Vaisala Corporation, Sutron Corporation, and The Weather Company, among others. These companies focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Campbell Scientific Inc.

High Sierra Electronics Inc.

Boschung America LLC

Renaissance Technologies Inc.

Quixote Transportation Technologies Inc.

Fathym Inc.

OneRain Incorporated

Airmar Technology Corp

Liquid Robotics Inc.

Morcom International

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, California, USA based High Sierra Electronics, Inc., a leading manufacturer of environmental monitoring systems launched a new StormLink RWIS Lite range of road weather solutions. This new solution would enable drivers to get access to weather information in real time.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite the optimistic growth prospects, the RWIS market faces challenges such as high initial deployment costs and interoperability issues among different systems. However, the market presents opportunities for vendors to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced weather monitoring solutions, particularly in emerging economies with burgeoning transportation infrastructure projects.

Segment Analysis:

The RWIS market is segmented based on component, application, and region. Components include sensors, software, and communication systems, among others. Applications encompass transportation, aviation, and maritime sectors, with transportation holding a significant market share due to increasing adoption of RWIS for road safety and traffic management purposes. Geographically, North America dominates the RWIS market owing to stringent regulations regarding road safety and significant investments in transportation infrastructure.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Route-Based Forecasting

Low-Visibility Warning Systems

Emergency Management

Climate Change Tracking,

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

