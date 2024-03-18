Wearable Computing Market Charting Growth Trajectories Insights from a Size Explorer

The “Wearable Computing Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Introduction:

The Wearable Computing Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in technology, increasing consumer awareness of health and fitness, and the growing adoption of smart wearable devices. According to real data, the market was valued at approximately USD 20.35 billion in 2021 and is poised for continued expansion over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The wearable computing market is expanding as a result of consumers’ increasing adoption of wearable gadgets like smartwatches and augmented reality gadgets. Along with this, major driving factors for the market are rising health awareness, growing adoption of IoT technology and rising funding by the key market players is driving the growth for the market. Moreover, rising innovation by the key market players is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The wearable computing market encompasses a wide range of devices, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, smart glasses, and wearable medical devices. These devices offer functionalities such as activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, GPS navigation, and notifications, among others, making them increasingly integral to consumers’ daily lives.

Key Drivers of Growth:

Several factors are driving the growth of the wearable computing market. Technological advancements, such as improved sensors, longer battery life, and enhanced connectivity, are making wearable devices more appealing and functional. Additionally, rising health consciousness among consumers, coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, is fueling demand for wearable medical devices for monitoring vital signs and managing health conditions.

Over 80% of consumers, according to Infopulse, are willing to wear fitness wearables, indicating their concern about keeping tabs on their health. By 2030, 500 billion gadgets are expected to be connected to the internet, according to Cisco. These interconnected devices form the Internet of Things. The Mi Band 4 is Xiaomi’s newest fitness tracker, which was released in 2019. Compared to its predecessors, it has a display that is about 40% more prominent. Moreover, for instance, Nuheara unveiled its cutting-edge hearing aids, the IQbuds MAX, in January 2020. They have hybrid active noise cancellation and special capabilities to customize and improve the wearer’s soundscape. However, the high cost of raw material is stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Dynamics:

The market dynamics of the wearable computing industry are influenced by various factors, including consumer preferences, regulatory environment, and competition among manufacturers. Innovations in design and features, coupled with aggressive marketing strategies, are key tactics employed by companies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Adidas AG (Germany)

Apple, Inc. (U.S.)

Fitbit, Inc. (U.S.)

Pebble Technology Corporation (U.S.)

Garmin Ltd. (U.S.)

Jawbone (U.S.)

LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2020, the release of Garmin’s latest maritime GPS smartwatch, the quatix 6X Solar, which has a clear solar charging display that draws power from the sun to prolong the battery life. The quatix 6X Solar from Garmin combines all of the characteristics of the fnix 6X Pro Solar with a focus on boating, fishing, cruising, and sailing capabilities so that customers can spend more time on the water. It is the first marine-focused GPS smartwatch from Garmin to support solar charging.

The smart-hearing firm Nuheara debuted its IQbuds2 MAX earbuds in January 2020. With this device, the wearer’s soundscape can be customised and improved thanks to hybrid active noise cancellation technology. Additionally, this product gives users the option to customise their soundscape.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America dominates the wearable computing market, owing to the presence of major players, technological advancements, and high consumer adoption rates. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and a burgeoning tech-savvy population.

Future Outlook:

The wearable computing market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.5% during the forecast period. As technology continues to evolve and consumer preferences shift towards integrated and connected devices, the market is expected to witness further innovation and expansion across various segments.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Smart Watches

Head Mounted Displays

Smart Clothing

Ear Worn

Fitness Trackers

Body Worn Camera

Exoskeleton

By End User:

Fitness and Wellness

Medical and Healthcare

Infotainment

Industrial

Defense

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

