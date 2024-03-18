Point of Sale Display Market Unveiling Growth Strategies Market Size Explorer’s Insights

The “Point of Sale Display Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Point of Sale Display Market Analysis

The Point of Sale (POS) Display Market has exhibited robust growth, valued at approximately USD 12.46 billion in 2021. This sector is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, poised for a healthy growth rate exceeding 7.90% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. The sustained expansion can be attributed to several key factors driving market dynamics.

A specialized type of sales promotion that may be seen next to a checkout counter is a point-of-sale display. The major diving factors for the market are rising number of hypermarkets, super stores and convenience stores, increasing number of multi-channel retail shops globally and rising number of industries especially in the food and entertainment sector. Along with this, rising research and development by the key market players is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period.

Market Drivers

One of the primary drivers propelling the POS Display Market’s growth is the escalating demand for visually appealing and interactive displays across various industries. As businesses increasingly recognize the significance of enhancing customer engagement and brand visibility, the adoption of innovative POS displays has surged. Moreover, technological advancements in display technologies, such as LCD, OLED, and e-paper displays, have augmented the market’s attractiveness by offering sharper resolutions, better energy efficiency, and enhanced flexibility in design.

According to Statista there has been rise in number of supermarkets in the United States which is further propelling the growth of market as in year 2012 there were around 37,053 supermarkets in the region which increases to 38,307 supermarkets in year 2018. As a result, rise in number of supermarkets is propelling the market expansion. However, the rising preference of online shopping is stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Retail Sector Dominance

The retail sector stands out as a significant contributor to the expansion of the POS Display Market. With the relentless evolution of consumer preferences and the intensifying competition, retailers are increasingly investing in captivating POS displays to distinguish themselves and influence purchasing decisions. Furthermore, the integration of digital signage solutions within POS displays enables retailers to deliver targeted promotional content and streamline the shopping experience, thereby driving sales and customer satisfaction.

Major market players included in this report are:

Lightspeed Retail Company

Sapaad Pte Ltd

Simpson Group

Adare International Limited

RTC Industries, Inc.

Miva Merchant

Samsung Electronics

Panasonic

AU Optronics

Baanto International

Recent Developments in the Market:

By replacing 1 million unneeded pieces of plastic from its POS displays in 2021, DS Smith helped ASDA defy industry norms and develop more environmentally friendly solutions for its stores.

Shopify modernised and relaunched Shopify POS in 2020 for retailers all around the world. By combining offline and online sales in one location, the brand-new Shopify POS helps businesses take advantage of the potential of omnichannel marketing.

Emergence of Omnichannel Retailing

The emergence of omnichannel retailing has further fueled the demand for versatile POS display solutions. As consumers seamlessly transition between online and offline shopping channels, retailers are striving to create cohesive brand experiences across all touchpoints. In this context, POS displays serve as a vital tool for maintaining brand consistency and delivering personalized messaging, thereby fostering customer loyalty and driving revenue growth.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the POS Display Market exhibits a promising outlook across various regions. North America and Europe are expected to remain at the forefront of market expansion, driven by the presence of established retail infrastructure and a strong inclination towards adopting innovative technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region presents lucrative growth opportunities, fueled by the rapid urbanization, burgeoning retail sector, and increasing disposable income levels across emerging economies.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Mobile POS

Fixed POS

By Application:

Restaurants

Retail

Healthcare

Warehouse

Entertainment

Hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

For more information or any query mail at sales@reportocean.com

