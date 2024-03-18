Wireless Mesh Network Market Size Explorer’s Handbook to Navigating Growth

The “Wireless Mesh Network Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Introduction

The Wireless Mesh Network Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is poised for further expansion in the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Valued at approximately USD 7.81 billion in 2021, the market is expected to maintain a robust growth rate of more than 8.80%. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the wireless mesh network industry.

Wireless Mesh Network is a mesh network that is created by connecting wireless access points installed at each network locations. The wireless mesh network employs a network topology that allows each node to communicate and connect with each other. A mesh network is made up of network gateways that connect the entire network to the internet, routers that circulate data throughout the network and access points that connect with people. The Wireless Mesh Network market is expanding because of factors such as increasing uses of IOT Technology and rising uses of smart phones. However, the foremost key factor driving is increasing the uses of IOT technology devices that focus on security the network as the boost the market demand.

Market Overview

Wireless mesh networks have emerged as a promising solution for providing seamless connectivity in diverse environments, ranging from urban areas to remote locations. The increasing adoption of IoT devices, rising demand for high-speed internet connectivity, and the proliferation of smart city initiatives are driving the growth of the wireless mesh network market.

Key Drivers

Several factors are driving the growth of the wireless mesh network market. The scalability and flexibility offered by mesh networks make them ideal for expanding wireless coverage in challenging terrains and densely populated areas. Moreover, the ability of mesh networks to self-heal and self-organize ensures reliable connectivity, even in the event of node failures or network congestion.

Market Challenges

Despite the promising growth prospects, the wireless mesh network market faces certain challenges. Security concerns regarding data privacy and network vulnerabilities remain a key challenge for the widespread adoption of mesh networks. Additionally, interoperability issues and the complexity of managing large-scale mesh deployments pose operational challenges for network administrators.

According to the Statista, the number of IoOT connected devices in the year 2021 is USD 11.3 billion and the number of IoOT connected devices in the year USD 13.1 billion. Furthermore, the another key factor driving is rising the uses of smartphones. For instances, according to the Statista, in the year 2020, the total number of smartphones user in India was estimated at USD 748 million and as a projection, the number of smartphones users in the country would exceed 1500 million by 2040. The opportunity of Wireless Mesh Network market is growing developed networking technologies due to increase the market demand over the forecast period. The growing developed network technologies among SMES would boost the market growth over the world. However, the concern regarding data security of Wireless Mesh Network stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Competitive Landscape

The wireless mesh network market is characterized by intense competition, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Some of the prominent players in the market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cambium Networks, Ltd., and Ruckus Networks (CommScope, Inc.), among others.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Aruba Networks Inc.

Ruckus Wireless Inc.

Strix Wireless Systems Private Ltd

Tropos Networks India Private Limited

Synapse Wireless Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Qorvus Systems Inc.

Firetide Inc.

Fluidmesh Networks LLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2020, Cisco acquired Fluidmesh Networks to strengthen its wireless solution for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoOT). As a result, the wireless mesh network company’s market share will grow.

In December 2020, the Wurth Eletronik Business partnered with Wirepas, a well-known Finish software company, to develop various 2.4GHz wireless mesh network components for large-scale IOT applications.

In September 2019, Dubai’s Director of Transportation Systems launched the Tech Cab programme, which provides free Wi-Fi to all taxi passengers. Wireless mesh networking is used in technology to provide network connectivity within vehicles, including tunnels and bridges.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on component, mesh design, application, and region. By component, the market comprises hardware, software, and services. Mesh designs include infrastructure and ad-hoc mesh networks. Applications of wireless mesh networks span across industries such as smart cities, transportation, healthcare, and agriculture.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the wireless mesh network market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America currently dominates the market, driven by the widespread adoption of smart technologies and the presence of key market players. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development initiatives.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Radio Frequency:

Sub 1 GHz Band

2.4 GHz Band

4.9 GHz Band

5 GHz Band

By Application

Home Networking

Video Surveillance

Disaster Management and Rescue Operations

Medical Device Connectivity

Traffic Management

By End Use:

Education

Government

Healthcare

Hospitality

Mining

Oil & Gas

Transportation & Logistics

Smart Cities and Smart Warehouse

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)





