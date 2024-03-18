POS Terminal Market Decoding Growth Patterns Market Size Explorer’s Observations

The “POS Terminal Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Introduction:

The POS (Point of Sale) Terminal Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing adoption of digital payment solutions, advancements in technology, and the rise of retail and hospitality industries worldwide. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the current state and future trends of the POS terminal market, based on real data and industry insights.

POS Terminals utilizes wireless devices to enhance digital payment systems for products and services etc. It can streamline various processes from rental cabs to restaurants. The POS terminals have major applications in retail sectors and hospitality sectors including various operations such as sales tracking, accounting, and inventory management. The POS Terminal market is expanding because of factors such as the rising demand for wireless communication, increasing demand for mobile POS terminals, and rising demand for a modern drive-thru in the forecast period

Market Overview:

The POS terminal market has experienced robust growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding X% over the past five years. This growth can be attributed to the escalating demand for efficient payment processing systems, particularly in sectors such as retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment. The market is characterized by a diverse range of players, including established technology firms, startups, and payment service providers, all vying to capitalize on the expanding opportunities.

Key Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the POS terminal market. Firstly, the shift towards cashless transactions, fueled by the convenience and security offered by digital payment methods, has accelerated the adoption of POS terminals across various industries. Additionally, the integration of advanced features such as contactless payment, NFC (Near Field Communication), and EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) compliance has further propelled market expansion. Moreover, the increasing focus on enhancing the overall customer experience and streamlining business operations has prompted organizations to invest in modern POS solutions.

According to Statista 2021, the global wireless connectivity market in 2020 was worth around USD 54.7 billion which has increased to around USD 60.7 billion in 2021. Also, it is projected to attain a value of around USD 127.9 billion by 2027. Whereas rising adoption of wireless payment systems and government initiatives for promoting digital payments create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, data security concerns hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Competitive Landscape:

The POS terminal market is highly competitive, characterized by intense rivalry among key players such as Ingenico Group, Verifone Systems Inc., PAX Technology Inc., Square Inc., and others. These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain a competitive edge and expand their market presence globally.

Major market players included in this report are:

Acrelec

AURES Group

Elo Touch Solutions

HM Electronics, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

NCR Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Presto

Qu Inc.

Quail Digital

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, 3.6 Xenial Ordering was released by Xenial, Inc. in January 2022 as a development for Xenial Cloud POS. For this developed version of the Xenial Ordering UI and API, this cloud POS provides seamless process workflow, user experience, and infrastructure updates and improvements.

In September 2021, Presto Flex, Presto’s next-generation platform, was introduced. This platform is a multi-purpose tablet that has been specifically designed for the hospitality industry. It can be used in a variety of restaurant drive-thru and dine-in applications, such as pay-at-table, staff handheld, drive-thru, and kiosk line buster. To provide restaurants with complete front-of-house versatility, the platform also integrated Presto’s contactless QR Code payment solution and ordering.

Market Segmentation:

The POS terminal market can be segmented based on product type, component, deployment mode, end-user, and geography. Product types include fixed POS terminals, mobile POS terminals, and wireless POS terminals, each catering to distinct user requirements. Components comprise hardware (terminals, scanners, printers) and software (payment processing, inventory management). Deployment modes encompass cloud-based and on-premises solutions, while end-users span across retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the POS terminal market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America currently holds the largest market share, driven by widespread adoption in the retail sector and rapid technological advancements. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth, fueled by the increasing penetration of digital payment systems and the burgeoning retail landscape in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Fixed

Mobile

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premises

By End-Use:

Healthcare

Retail

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

