Cognitive Operations Market Mapping Growth Horizons Market Size Explorer’s Insights

The “Cognitive Operations Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Market Overview

The Cognitive Operations Market is witnessing significant growth driven by the escalating demand for advanced analytics, proactive incident management, and real-time decision-making capabilities. With the exponential increase in data volumes and the complexity of IT infrastructures, organizations are seeking innovative solutions to streamline their operations and stay ahead of the competition. Cognitive Operations uses artificial intelligence to perform mental operations. It includes interpretation, transformation, manipulation, storage, etc. Cognitive operations enable to maintenance, analysis, monitor large and complex data with ease. The Cognitive Operations market is expanding because of factors such as the rising adoption of cloud-based cognitive IT operations solutions and the growing demand for monitoring the computer IT Environment in the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends

Several key drivers and trends are shaping the evolution of the Cognitive Operations Market. These include the proliferation of IoT devices, the adoption of cloud computing, the rise of DevOps practices, and the growing need for predictive and prescriptive analytics. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of cognitive technologies as businesses seek to adapt to remote working environments and ensure business continuity.

According to Statista in 2022, the cloud computing market generates revenue of around USD 400 billion in 2021. And it is expected to increase rapidly globally. It includes the adoption of IT services, use of networks of remote services, accessed over the internet. Whereas rising demand from end-user industries and growing R&D activities by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, a lack of skilled professionals and expertise hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Competitive Landscape

The market is characterized by intense competition among leading vendors such as IBM Corporation, Splunk Inc., BMC Software Inc., and CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.). These companies are investing heavily in research and development to enhance their product offerings and gain a competitive edge. Additionally, strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are common strategies adopted by players to expand their market presence and customer base.

Major market players included in this report are:

Broadcom Inc.

IBM Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Micro Focus International Plc

Splunk Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

BMC Software, Inc.

New Relic, Inc.

CloudFabrix Software Inc.

Servicenow Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2021, TCS launched TCS Cognix, a ready-made solution ecosystem that accelerates digital transformation and is powered by the Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM). It orchestrates the digital technology ecosystem logically, innovatively, and modularly and contextualizes solutions using domain knowledge. TCS Cognix assists in the realization of a configurable enterprise, allowing organizations to gain a competitive advantage through cognitive operations.

In November 2021, Beyond Limits, a company that develops industrial and enterprise-grade AI software, announced the general availability of its new Luminai Refinery Advisor, which was created in collaboration with bp. Beyond Limits’ Cognitive AI software is used in this cloud-based offering to better adhere to commercial operating plans, capture and operationalize expert knowledge, reduce production material costs, maximize operational efficiencies, accelerate time to market, and reduce waste in various sectors.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the Cognitive Operations Market is poised for continued growth, driven by advancements in AI, ML, and automation technologies. As businesses strive to optimize their operations, mitigate risks, and deliver superior customer experiences, the demand for cognitive solutions will only intensify. However, challenges such as data privacy concerns, regulatory compliance, and skill shortages may pose significant hurdles for market players to overcome.

Market Segmentation

The Cognitive Operations Market can be segmented based on technology, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. Major technologies driving market growth include AI-powered analytics, natural language processing (NLP), and robotic process automation (RPA). Deployment modes range from on-premises solutions to cloud-based platforms, catering to the diverse needs of organizations across various industries.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions,

Services

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On Premises

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises,

Small Sized Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Application:

IT Operations Analytics,

Application Performance Management,

Network Analytics,

Security Analytics,

Infrastructure Management

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI,

Healthcare & Life Sciences,

IT & Telecom,

Retail & E-commerce

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

