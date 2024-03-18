Technical and Vocational Education Market Illuminating Growth Pathways Market Size Explorer’s Perspectives

The “Technical and Vocational Education Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Introduction:

The Technical and Vocational Education Market has experienced significant growth, reaching a valuation of approximately USD 622.4 billion in 2021. This robust market is poised for further expansion, with experts forecasting a healthy growth rate exceeding 9.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. This report delves into the factors driving this growth, key market trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the global landscape of technical and vocational education.

Technical and vocational education includes all levels and forms of training & education to deliver knowledge and skills associated with occupations in many sectors of economic and social life via formal, non-formal and informal learning methods across school-based and work-based learning contexts. Factors such as the rising technological developments in technical and vocational education, growing adoption of AI-based education and ease of accessibility in technical and vocational education are driving the market growth across the globe.

Market Overview:

Technical and vocational education has emerged as a vital component of the global education sector, catering to the demand for skilled professionals across various industries. With rapid technological advancements and evolving job requirements, there has been a surge in the need for specialized skills and practical knowledge. As a result, institutions offering technical and vocational education have witnessed increased enrollment and investment, driving the market’s growth trajectory.

July 2022, AI Singapore announced the launch of the AI Outreach Students Program, which aims on assisting students to become fluent in and knowledgeable about Artificial Intelligence (AI). This initiative is likely to create 15,000 students for STEM jobs. Consequentially, various countries are taking several initiatives to present jobs and quality education facilities. Similarly, in November 2020, the European Council accepted a reference on vocational education and training for social justice, long-term competitiveness, and resilience.

The proposal outlines serve as crucial guides for ensuring that vocational education and training are adaptable, which means it can change fast to suit the needs of the labour market and provide excellent learning opportunities for both adults and children. Thereby, these aforementioned factors are exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the market. In addition, the rising potential in technology to enhance workforce and technical and vocational, as well as the growing penetration of VET in emerging markets are creating various growth prospects for the market over the forecasting years.

Key Drivers:

Several factors contribute to the buoyant growth of the technical and vocational education market. Industry demand for skilled workers, government initiatives to promote vocational training, and the growing preference for hands-on learning experiences are among the primary drivers. Additionally, the rising adoption of digital technologies in vocational education and the emphasis on lifelong learning further fuel market expansion.

Major market players included in this report are:

Acumatica, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global LLC

City & Guilds Group

Babcock International Group PLC

Pitman Training Group Limited

learndirect Limited

The Center for Professional Advancement (CfPA)

International Business Machine Corp. (IBM)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021, SAP entered into a partnership agreement with Microsoft to launch’TechSaksham’ a program to empower 62,000 women with skills needed in the field of technology.

Market Trends:

A notable trend within the technical and vocational education market is the integration of advanced technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) into learning methodologies. These technologies enhance practical training experiences, simulate real-world scenarios, and prepare students for industry-specific challenges. Furthermore, the emergence of online platforms and hybrid learning models has democratized access to vocational education, catering to a diverse global audience.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its growth prospects, the technical and vocational education market faces certain challenges, including the stigma associated with vocational careers, limited infrastructure in certain regions, and the need for continuous curriculum updates to align with industry standards. However, these challenges present opportunities for innovation, collaboration between academia and industry, and the development of tailored programs to address skill gaps and workforce needs.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

STEM Education

Non-STEM Education

By Learning Mode:

Online

Offline

By Organization:

Public Institution

Private Institution

By End-User:

Academic Institutions & Individuals

Corporate Workers

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

