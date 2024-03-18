Neural Network Software Market (CAGR) of over 26.7%, Size Explorer’s Guide to Uncovering Growth Potential

The “Neural Network Software Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Introduction:

The global Neural Network Software Market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies. Neural network software, a pivotal component of AI systems, is poised for significant expansion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 26.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, trends, key players, and factors influencing the growth trajectory of the neural network software industry.

Market Overview:

Valued at approximately USD 18.2 billion in 2021, the neural network software market has been propelled by increased adoption across various sectors such as healthcare, finance, automotive, and retail. The surge in demand for deep learning algorithms, pattern recognition, and data analytics has fueled the expansion of neural network software solutions. Moreover, the proliferation of IoT devices and the exponential growth of data volumes have further accelerated market growth, creating lucrative opportunities for stakeholders.

The neural network software is a tool used for ANN research and development, stimulation, and application (artificial neural network). The program refers to devices that resemble brains in certain ways and may have science fiction implications. Some of the major demand factors are problem solving and problem-solving techniques. The expansion of the market for neural network software over the past several years has been largely attributed to NN software’s capacity to assess, detect, and reduce abnormalities as well as potential future issues. The market growth is driven by key factors such as increasing demand for predicting solutions and availability of Spatial Data and Analytical Tools.

Key Growth Drivers:

Several factors are driving the robust growth of the neural network software market. The rising need for predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and real-time decision-making in businesses has fueled the demand for advanced neural network solutions. Additionally, the integration of AI technologies into various applications, including image recognition, natural language processing, and autonomous vehicles, has contributed to market expansion. Furthermore, investments in research and development activities to enhance the efficiency and performance of neural network algorithms are expected to drive innovation and propel market growth.

The vertical industry (AI+), vision, big data, data services, and intelligent robots are the main areas of concentration for international investments in the AI sector. The vertical industry accounts for 53% of all worldwide AI investments and funding initiatives, according to the CAICT 2018 study. While healthcare maintains 9% parts of this vertical industry sector, it is one of the favored places for investment. A network with three hidden layers was also shown to be the most effective network for NASDAQ stock exchange rate prediction, with an accuracy of 94.08% for the validation dataset. However, lack of expertise and other operational challenges stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Competitive Landscape:

The neural network software market is highly competitive, with several prominent players vying for market share. Key players such as Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. Additionally, startups and emerging players are disrupting the market with niche offerings and innovative solutions, intensifying competition and driving market growth.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Alyuda Research LLC

SAP SE

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Ward Systems Group Inc.

Starmind International AG

Recent Developments in the Market:

Nvidia launched an AI toolset for radiologists in March 2019 as part of its ongoing focus on AI hardware and software. It is anticipated that the toolkit, which includes 13 cutting-edge classification and segmentation AIs and software tools created exclusively for radiologists, would assist radiologists in utilising AI and saving money and time.

The Acumos AI Project, which promotes open-source innovation in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning, published its first software in November 2018. A platform and open-source framework called Acumos AI makes it simple to create, publish, and use AI applications.

Challenges and Restraints:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the neural network software market faces certain challenges and constraints. Concerns regarding data privacy, security vulnerabilities, and ethical implications of AI technologies pose significant hurdles to market adoption. Moreover, the shortage of skilled professionals proficient in neural network programming and algorithm development presents a barrier to the widespread implementation of neural network solutions.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America dominates the neural network software market, owing to the presence of key market players, technological advancements, and robust infrastructure for AI development. However, Asia Pacific is poised to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in AI research and development, rising adoption of AI-driven solutions across industries, and supportive government initiatives.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Neural Network Software

Services

Platform and Other Enabling Services

By Type:

Data Mining and Archiving

Analytical Software

Optimization Software

Visualization Software

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

