Smart Badge Market Charting Growth Trajectories Market Size Explorer’s Insights

The Smart Badge Market Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis.

Introduction:

The Smart Badge Market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, fueled by advancements in technology and the increasing adoption of smart solutions across various industries. According to recent data, the market was valued at approximately USD 23.19 billion in 2021, signifying a substantial market presence. This report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Smart Badge Market, examining its current state and projecting its future trajectory over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Smart Badges are such types of electronic devices that include a microcontroller or an embedded memory that is housed in a contact pad. These smart badges are excellent devices for workforce safety and security tracking, zone notification and monitoring. It is small and simple to use with a single button providing access to multiple functionalities that can be customized to meet the needs of the customers. The Smart Badge market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand in the healthcare sector and rising demand for wearable devices.

However, it improves security and privacy, provides secure access to emergency medical information and reduces healthcare fraud. Therefore, the increasing demand in the healthcare sector is due to the increase in the market demand for smart badges. Another, the growing demand for wearable devices due to security and privacy concerns drives the growth of the smart badge market.

Market Overview:

Smart badges have emerged as innovative solutions revolutionizing traditional identification and access control systems. These badges integrate cutting-edge technologies such as RFID, NFC, and Bluetooth, enabling functionalities beyond basic identification, including tracking, authentication, and data collection. The market’s growth is further propelled by the rising demand for enhanced security, streamlined operations, and improved employee efficiency across various sectors.

Key Drivers and Trends:

Several factors are driving the growth of the Smart Badge Market. The increasing emphasis on security and safety measures in organizations, coupled with the need for efficient workforce management, is a primary driver. Moreover, advancements in IoT and wearable technology have expanded the capabilities of smart badges, offering functionalities like health monitoring and contact tracing, particularly crucial in the context of the ongoing global health crisis.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the market size of the healthcare sector of India in the year 2016 is USD 110 billion and the market size of the healthcare sector of India in the year 2022 is USD 372 billion. And according to the OECD Stat, the health status of the US in the year 2019 is USD 5.1 and the health status of the US in the year 2020 is USD 5.7. Another key factor driving is the increasing demand for wearable devices.

According to Statista, the number of connected wearable devices in the year 2020 is USD 835 million and the number of connected wearable devices in the year 2021 is USD 929 million. The opportunity of the smart badges market is the growing application of contactless interface smart badges due to increasing the market demand over the forecast period. It increases privacy and easily authenticates a person which boosts the smart badge market over the forecast. However, the high cost of Smart Badge stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thales Group

ASSA ABLOY AB

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Brady Worldwide, Inc.

IDEMIA Group, S.A.S

Evolis

Identiv Inc.

BEAM

CardLogix Corporation

Watchdata Technologies Private Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

On 18th June 2021 , Brady Corporation acquired The Code Corporation

, Brady Corporation acquired The Code Corporation On 21st July 2021 , Dormakaba acquired Solus Security Systems, an integrated electronic access and data provider based in India.

, Dormakaba acquired Solus Security Systems, an integrated electronic access and data provider based in India. On 17th October 2019,, Idemia acquired the X-Core metal card company, which specializes in contactless payments.

Market Forecast:

The outlook for the Smart Badge Market remains highly promising, with a projected growth rate of more than 9.90% over the forecast period 2022-2029. This growth trajectory can be attributed to the continuous innovation in badge technology, expanding applications across industries, and the growing trend of digitization and automation in workplaces. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics into smart badge systems is expected to further enhance their functionalities and drive market growth.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America currently dominates the Smart Badge Market, owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of key market players. However, significant growth opportunities are emerging in regions like Asia Pacific and Europe, driven by increasing investments in smart infrastructure and the rapid digitization of industries.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Communication:

Contact Badges

Contactless Badges

By Type:

Smart Badges with Display

Smart Badges without Display

By Application:

Government and Healthcare

Corporate

Event and Entertainment

Retail and Hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

