Location of Things Market CAGR of 37.9%, Resilience Through Change Future-Proofing Your Business Strategies

The “Location of Things Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Location of Things Market Analysis

The Location of Things (LoT) market has demonstrated remarkable growth, valued at approximately USD 19.75 billion in 2021. This robust performance is projected to continue, with an anticipated growth rate exceeding 37.9% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Location of Things is a subcategory of Internet of Things (IoT) enables connected devices to monitor and communicate their geographic location. Location of Things helps business in creating location specific push notifications to enhance customer engagement. It also reduces complexities in business processes and improves operations efficiency. The increasing adoption of location-based services and growing demand for Spatial Analytics in Business as well as rising adoption of IoT-based products & services would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The surge in the adoption of Location of Things technologies can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices has created a rich ecosystem of interconnected sensors and devices capable of collecting vast amounts of location-based data. This data, when analyzed effectively, offers insights into consumer behavior, operational efficiency, and asset management.

According to Statista – in 2019, the global market for Internet of things (IoT) end-user solutions was estimated at USD 212 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 1.6 trillion by 2025. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2021, the total installed base of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices worldwide was estimated at 13.8 billion units, and the number of IoT connected devices is projected to grow to 30.9 billion devices by 2025. Also, growing emergence of cloud-based technologies as well as rising expansion of aerospace & defense sector would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, rising concern over data security & privacy stifles the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Key Drivers

Factors driving the growth of the LoT market include advancements in geospatial technology, the increasing demand for real-time location data across various industries such as transportation, logistics, and retail, and the rising significance of location-based services in enhancing customer experience and engagement.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the LoT market is characterized by intense competition among key players, including technology giants, startups, and solution providers. Strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and investments in research and development are key strategies employed by companies to gain a competitive edge and expand their market presence.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bosch Software Innovations GMBH (Germany)

Google, Inc. (Alphabet, Inc.) (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

ESRI (US)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US)

Wireless Logic (UK)

Ubisense Group Plc (UK)

Pitney Bowes (US)

HERE (US)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021, Claro Enterprise Solutions, announced the launch of RTLS+, an IoT-enabled suite of real-time location solutions. This new platform integrates advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, video analytics, location tracking, ID, and network technologies among others.

In March 2022, MetaGeo rolled out a geographic information system (GIS) platform to enable businesses to host, analyze, find, and share 3D map datasets between internet-capable devices.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite its promising growth trajectory, the LoT market faces challenges such as privacy concerns, data security issues, and interoperability complexities. However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation and the development of solutions that address these concerns while maximizing the potential of location-based technologies.

Segmentation and Regional Analysis

The market can be segmented based on components, applications, and verticals. Regionally, North America currently holds a significant share of the LoT market, driven by the presence of key players, technological advancements, and a strong focus on leveraging location data for business intelligence and decision-making.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Location Type

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

By Application

Mapping & Navigation

Location-based Customer Engagement & Advertising Platform

Location-based Social Media Monitoring

IoT Asset Management

Location Intelligence

By End Use Industry

BFSI

Defense

Government & Public Utilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Industrial Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-Commerce

Transportation & Logistics

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

