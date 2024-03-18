Alexa
'Novice driver' mistakenly hits gas pedal, crashes into New Taipei FamilyMart

22-year-old male college student mistook accelerator for brake pedal

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/18 15:11
Car crashes into FamilyMart in New Taipei City on March 18. (New Taipei City Police Department image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A college student on Monday (March 18) plowed his car into a convenience store when he accidentally mistook the accelerator for the brake pedal.

A New Taipei male college student surnamed Liu (劉) was driving with two "novice driver" stickers on his car in Linkou District, reported SET News. When making a turn on Linkou Road, he mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake pedal and instantly crashed into a convenience store.

Linkou police received the report around 4 a.m., and emergency personnel found that the vehicle had barreled into a FamilyMart.

(New-Reporter.com image)

The vehicle crashed through two large store windows, sending shards of glass and merchandise flying. However, there were no injuries reported.

The 22-year-old student was reportedly returning from a friend's place in Linkou to a private university in New Taipei City. After a breathalyzer test, his alcohol level was measured at 0.

The exact cause of the accident is under investigation. The financial damage to the convenience store will be evaluated by the store manager surnamed Chen (陳).

(New-Reporter.com image)
