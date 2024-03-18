Alexa
Taiwan’s Jessica Peng wins American golf championship

Peng finishes with score of 202, takes home US$30,000

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/18 14:39
Jessica Peng posing with her trophy. (Epson Tour Twitter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese golfer Jessica Peng (彭婕) claimed her first career title at the IOA Golf Classic on Sunday (March 17), per CNA.

Peng, age 30, shot 66, 69, and 67, totaling 202, edging out her competition by just one stroke, per Liberty Times. Peng will take home US$30,000 (NT$948,060) for her win.

American Lindsey McCurdy was poised for victory on the 18th hole, but she bogeyed, which allowed Peng to win. Another Taiwanese golfer, Vivian Hou (侯羽薔), was in the lead but was overtaken by Peng.

Peng said she was very moved by winning her first championship in seven years since she turned professional, Liberty Times reported.

“It has been seven years and this is my first professional championship. This feels really great!” she said. “I thought this year would be my last on the tour. It's been a long year, but after winning like this, I think I’ll keep going."

Jessica Peng obtained her membership in the Taiwan Ladies Professional Golf Association (TLPGA) in 2020. She has competed in tournaments including Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan in 2019 and AmazingCre Portland Classic in 2022.
