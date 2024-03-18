IP Geo-Location Services Market Charting Growth Trajectories Market Size Explorer’s Insights

The “IP Geo-Location Services Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Introduction:

The IP Geo-Location Services Market has emerged as a critical component in the digital landscape, offering businesses valuable insights into the geographical distribution of their online users. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, trends, and growth prospects over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

IP Geo-Location Services or IP-based Geolocation services refers to the mapping of an IP address to the real-world location of connected devices such as Smartphones, Computers, Laptops, etc.. With the help Geo-Location mapping, it is possible to identify the nation, area, city, latitude, longitude other details of the device. Moreover, this information is used by business organizations and public authorities for offering localized web content, fraud detection, and management of digital rights among others. Furthermore, based on the IP addresses companies can run user-focused marketing campaigns to promote their products & services. The key factors driving the market are increasing smartphone penetration and growing demand for location-based intelligence as well as rising application of targeted advertising.

Market Overview:

In 2021, the IP Geo-Location Services Market was valued at approximately USD 2.4 billion, reflecting its significance in enabling targeted marketing, enhancing cybersecurity measures, and optimizing network performance. With a healthy growth rate of more than 12.4% projected over the forecast period, the market is poised for substantial expansion, driven by the increasing adoption of location-based services across various industries.

The surge in smartphone penetration in developing regions owing to affordable internet and growth in the young population is contributing to the growth of the Global IP Geo-Location Services Market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) – as of 2021, India has around 502.2 million smartphone users. Moreover, during the first quarter of FY2021 India’s smartphone shipments increased by more than 23% to 38 million devices. Moreover, as per Statista – as of 2022, revenue in the Indian Smartphones segment is estimated at USD 37.82 billion, and the market is expected to grow annually by 7.91% (CAGR 2022-2027) to reach USD 55.34 billion by 2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The report evaluates the competitive landscape of the IP Geo-Location Services Market, profiling key players such as MaxMind LLC, Digital Element, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Google LLC, and others. Strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and product innovations are examined to understand the competitive dynamics and market positioning of the leading players.

Major market players included in this report are:

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Apilayer GmbH (Ipstack)

BigDataCloud Pty. Ltd.

Digital Element Inc.

Geobytes Inc.

Hexasoft Development (IP2Location.com)

KickFire Inc.

MaxMind, Inc.

Neustar, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, California, USA based Whois API, Inc. announced the launch of its new IP Geolocation API and IP Geolocation Database. Moreover, this new platform facilitates users to identify the location of website visitors’ IP addresses and provides insights relating to the latitude and longitude, time zone, country, city, and ZIP code.

Key Drivers and Trends:

Several factors are driving the growth of the IP Geo-Location Services Market. The proliferation of mobile devices, coupled with the rising demand for location-based advertising and personalized user experiences, is fueling market growth. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements related to data privacy and security are prompting organizations to invest in advanced geo-location solutions to ensure compliance and mitigate risks.

Market Segmentation:

The report segments the IP Geo-Location Services Market based on technology, application, end-user, and region to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. Key segments include IP address database, geofencing, geotargeting, fraud detection, and others, catering to diverse industry verticals such as retail, banking, healthcare, and transportation.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa regions. North America dominates the market share, driven by the presence of leading geo-location service providers, technological advancements, and the widespread adoption of location-based marketing strategies by enterprises.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By API Package

Basic API Packages

Core API Package

Extended IP Geolocation API

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

Localize Web Content

Fraud Detection

Target Advertisement

Digital Rights Management

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Request Full Report

