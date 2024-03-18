Intent-Based Networking Market CAGR of 25%, Unveiling Growth Patterns Insights from a Size Explorer

The “Intent-Based Networking Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Introduction:

The field of networking is undergoing a significant transformation with the emergence of Intent-Based Networking (IBN). This innovative approach promises to revolutionize how networks are designed, managed, and operated, by leveraging automation and machine learning to align network behavior with business intent. As organizations increasingly recognize the value of IBN in optimizing network performance and enhancing operational efficiency, the IBN market is experiencing robust growth.

Intent-Based Networking (IBN) is a type of network administration that uses machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and network orchestration to automate administrative operations throughout a network. IBN aims to simplify the process of developing, managing, and enforcing network policies as well as the human labour involved in conventional configuration management. The increasing expansion of AI and ML technologies and growing investment towards process automation are key factors accelerating the market growth.

Market Overview:

The Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market, valued at approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2021, has been witnessing a steady rise fueled by growing demand for agile and intelligent network solutions. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 25% over the forecast period 2022-2029, the market is poised for exponential expansion. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the proliferation of cloud computing, the rise of IoT devices, and the increasing complexity of network infrastructures.

Competitive Landscape:

The IBN market is characterized by intense competition, with numerous players vying for market share. Leading vendors are investing in research and development activities to innovate and enhance their IBN offerings. Strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions are prevalent strategies adopted by companies to strengthen their market position. Key players in the IBN market include Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, VMware, IBM, Huawei Technologies, and Extreme Networks, among others.

According to Statista – in 2019, the global artificial intelligence (AI) software market was valued at USD 14.69 billion, and it is projected to grow to USD 70.94 billion by 2023, and a further USD 126 billion by 2025. Also, growing automation across industries and rising advancements in networking technologies would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Intent-Based Networking (IBN) solutions and services stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Major market players included in this report are:

A10 Networks Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Cerium Networks

Cisco Systems Inc.

Indeni Ltd Veriflow Systems

Anuta Networks

Apstra Inc.

Pluribus Networks

Forward Networks

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, Finland based Nokia Corporation launched intent-based solution. Moreover, with this new solution Operators would be able to build-integrate-operate software-defined access.

In May 2021, Juniper Networks unveiled version 4.0 of Apstra software, the intent-based networking solution it acquired in early 2021. This new software is designed to enable organizations to minimize the time and costs associated with deploying and managing traditionally complex data centre networks.

Key Drivers:

Several key drivers are propelling the adoption of Intent-Based Networking. Firstly, the need for enhanced network agility and scalability in response to dynamic business requirements is driving organizations to embrace IBN solutions. Additionally, the rising complexity of network environments, coupled with the growing volume of data traffic, is compelling enterprises to seek automated and intelligent networking solutions. Moreover, the promise of improved security, reliability, and cost efficiency further incentivizes businesses to invest in IBN technologies.

Market Segmentation:

The IBN market can be segmented based on various parameters, including component, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. Components may include software platforms, hardware appliances, and services such as consulting, implementation, and maintenance. Deployment modes encompass on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid models. Organization size categories typically range from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to large enterprises. Verticals such as IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing represent key sectors driving IBN adoption. Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Software

Services

Networking Hardware

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premises

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

