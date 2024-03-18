Hyperlocal Services Market CAGR of 14.9%, Size Explorer’s Expedition into Unveiling Growth

The “Hyperlocal Services Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Introduction:

The Hyperlocal Services Market has been witnessing significant growth, with its value reaching approximately USD 1970.08 billion in 2021. This remarkable expansion is projected to continue with a robust growth rate of more than 14.9% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Hyperlocal services, characterized by their focus on providing services within a limited geographic area, have emerged as a crucial component of the modern economy, catering to the growing demand for convenience and efficiency.

Hyperlocal Services are a type of service that is offered within a limited geographic area in which sellers deliver products and services in minimum time period. Hyperlocal services comprised of delivery of products and services including utility and logistics services and delivery of products such as groceries. Food etc. The increasing smartphone penetration and growing expansion of e-commerce industry as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

Market Overview:

The hyperlocal services sector encompasses a wide range of offerings, including food delivery, grocery delivery, home services, transportation, and more. Rapid urbanization, coupled with the proliferation of smartphones and internet connectivity, has fueled the adoption of hyperlocal services globally. Consumers increasingly rely on these platforms to fulfill their daily needs, driving the expansion of the market.

Key Drivers and Trends:

Several factors contribute to the growth of the hyperlocal services market. The convenience offered by these platforms, allowing users to access various services with a few taps on their smartphones, is a primary driver. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of hyperlocal services as consumers seek contactless and convenient solutions. Additionally, the rise of gig economy workers, who provide services through these platforms, has contributed to the market’s expansion.

Major market players included in this report are:

AskforTask Inc.

Delivery Hero Se

Grofers India Private Limited

Housekeep Limited

Instacart

Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.,

Uber Technologies

Angi Inc

Urban Company

Zomato Limited

According to Statista – as of 2022, revenue in the global Smartphones segment is estimated at USD 450 billion, and the market is expected to grow annually by 2.87% in the 2022-2027 period to grow to USD 518.4 billion by end of 2027. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2021, global retail e-commerce sales were estimated at USD 5.2 trillion, and this figure is projected to grow by 56% over the coming period to grow to USD 8.1 trillion by 2026.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2020, Walmart backed Flipkart announced the launch of its hyperlocal delivery services in India. Initially, this service would be rolled out in Bangaluru and later out would be extended to other cities of the country.

Regional Analysis:

The hyperlocal services market exhibits varying dynamics across different regions. Developed economies, such as North America and Europe, have witnessed widespread adoption of these services, driven by high smartphone penetration and changing consumer lifestyles. Meanwhile, emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America are experiencing rapid growth, propelled by expanding internet infrastructure and increasing disposable incomes.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its rapid growth, the hyperlocal services market faces challenges such as regulatory complexities, competition among service providers, and logistical hurdles. However, advancements in technology, such as AI and data analytics, present opportunities for market players to enhance efficiency and personalize services, thereby overcoming these challenges.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature

Goods Delivery

Utility Services

By Type

Food Ordering

Grocery Ordering

Home Utility Service

Logistic Service Providers

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

