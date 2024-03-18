External Enterprise Storage Market Navigating Growth Frontiers Market Size Explorer’s Insights

The “External Enterprise Storage Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

Introduction:

The External Enterprise Storage Market has been witnessing significant growth driven by the increasing demand for efficient data management solutions across industries. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state of the market, focusing on key trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping its trajectory.

External enterprise storage serves as a centralized repository for corporate data and performs common data security, management, and sharing tasks. Enterprise storage systems are scalable for workloads of hundreds of terabytes to petabytes without considerable cone or subsystem building since businesses handle the enormous workload of business-complex information. Unlimited connectivity and compatibility for many platforms are other critical components of an enterprise storage solution.

Market Size and Growth:

The External Enterprise Storage Market has experienced robust expansion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of $% over the past few years. Factors such as the exponential growth of data volumes, adoption of cloud storage solutions, and the proliferation of digital transformation initiatives have propelled market growth.

Key Trends and Drivers:

Several trends and drivers are influencing the External Enterprise Storage Market. These include the rising adoption of flash storage arrays for enhanced performance, increasing investments in software-defined storage solutions for flexibility and scalability, and the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for data analytics and management.

Challenges and Constraints:

Despite its growth, the External Enterprise Storage Market faces certain challenges and constraints. These include concerns regarding data security and privacy, complexities associated with data migration and integration, and the impact of economic uncertainties on IT spending among enterprises.

According to Statista – In 2021, the global hybrid cloud market was valued at USD 85 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 262 billion in 2027. Moreover, the increasing rate of data generation across enterprises is also driving the market space. For instance, as per Statista – in 2020, the total amount of data created, captured, copied, and consumed globally was estimated at 64.2 Zettabytes and this number is projected to cross 180 Zettabytes by 2025.

Segmentation and Competitive Landscape:

The market is segmented based on storage architecture, storage technology, deployment mode, organization size, and end-user industry. Additionally, the report provides insights into the competitive landscape, profiling key players, their market strategies, and recent developments.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Nfina Technologies Inc.

Nimbus Data Inc.

Pure Storage Inc.

Seagate Technology LLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2020, Dell Technologies introduced its new offering in enterprise storage space, named EMC PowerStore arrays. This new storage solution from Dell is seven times faster and has three times lower latency than previous generation Dell EMC midrange storage arrays.

Regional Analysis:

A regional analysis of the External Enterprise Storage Market is included, highlighting the market dynamics and growth prospects across key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Future Outlook:

The report concludes with a future outlook for the External Enterprise Storage Market, discussing anticipated trends, opportunities, and challenges that are likely to shape the market’s trajectory in the coming years. Additionally, strategic recommendations are provided for stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and mitigate potential risks.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Storage

Police Optical Storage

Solid-state Storage

Flash Memory Devices

Smart Cloud Devices

External Hard Drives

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-Use Industries

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecommunications & IT

Government & Public Sector

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods & Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

