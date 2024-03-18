Mobility on Demand Market Unlocking Growth Potential Insights from a Market Size Explorer

The “Mobility on Demand Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.’

The Future of Mobility on Demand

In the dynamic landscape of transportation, the Mobility on Demand (MOD) market has emerged as a transformative force, reshaping how people and goods move within urban environments. With a market value of approximately USD 552.9 billion in 2021, and poised for remarkable growth, this sector stands as a cornerstone of modern mobility solutions.

Traditional public transportation and commercial business solutions are combined into one mobility service called Mobility on Demand. The MOD is traveler-focused, emphasising individual preference, positive travel experiences, and effective service delivery. By combining all of these mobility services, it is possible for everyone to take real, comprehensive point-to-point excursions by filling in the gaps in the present transportation options.

Market Overview:

The Mobility on Demand market, fueled by technological advancements and shifting consumer preferences, has experienced exponential growth. In 2021, its value surpassed half a trillion dollars, indicating a robust foundation for expansion. Anticipated to sustain a healthy growth rate of over 11.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029, this market promises lucrative opportunities for stakeholders across the globe.

Key Drivers and Trends:

Several factors underpin the growth trajectory of the Mobility on Demand market. The proliferation of smartphone technology, coupled with the rise of app-based services, has revolutionized the way individuals access transportation services. Moreover, increasing urbanization, coupled with concerns over congestion and environmental sustainability, has propelled the demand for flexible and efficient mobility solutions.

According to Statista – in 2020, India had around 749 million internet users, and this number is projected to grow to 1134.04 million, and a further 1342.54 billion in 2030. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2020, the global 5G technology market was estimated at USD 5.53 billion and by 2030, the market is forecast to reach a value of USD 667.79 billion.

Major market players included in this report are:

BMW AG

Cabify

Car2Go

Delphi Automotive PLC

Europcar Mobility Group

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Gett

Hertz Corporation

Intel Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2020, During the COVID-19 pandemic, Moovit introduced an Emergency Mobilization On-Demand solution to assist crucial workers. Moovit’s technology, developed for transit agencies and businesses, turned vehicle fleets into an on-demand service to transport essential employees to their destinations without risking their health. The new approach has already been put into practice in several locations to assist workers in making a safe trip to work.

In October 2022, Via announced the launch of on-demand public transport offering BVG Muva in Berlin.

Technological Advancements:

Advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics have empowered MOD providers to optimize operations, enhance user experience, and streamline resource allocation. From ride-hailing to micro-mobility solutions such as electric scooters and bikes, technology continues to drive innovation, shaping the future of urban transportation.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its rapid growth, the Mobility on Demand market faces significant challenges. Regulatory hurdles, infrastructure limitations, and concerns regarding safety and cybersecurity present obstacles to widespread adoption. However, these challenges also signify opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and policy reform to create a more sustainable and inclusive mobility ecosystem.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Sharing

Renting

By Vehicle Type

Two-wheelers

Passenger Cars,

Buses and Rails

Others

By Propulsion Type

ICE

Electric and Others

By Booking Type

Online

Offline

By Commute Type

Intracity

Intercity

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

