Metaverse in Entertainment Market CAGR of 32.3%, Size Explorer’s Exploration of Growth Strategies

The "Metaverse in Entertainment Market" Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market.

The convergence of technology and entertainment has birthed a new frontier known as the metaverse, an immersive digital universe where users can interact, create, and explore in real-time. With a market value of approximately USD 13.8 billion in 2021, the metaverse in entertainment has emerged as a formidable force, poised for exponential growth in the coming years.

Market Dynamics:

The metaverse in entertainment market is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by factors such as technological advancements, increasing demand for virtual experiences, and a shift towards digital-first entertainment consumption. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 32.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029, the market is set to undergo significant expansion, presenting lucrative opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain.

Metaverse refers to a virtual world in which people live, work, shop, and interact with others, from the comfort of their homes in the physical world. Moreover, the integration of metaverse in a variety of media and entertainment applications enables to design of an enhanced immersive experience. Metaverse facilitates the construction of persistent digital venues, through which multiple artists and content creators can collaborate, interact, and perform. The increasing expansion of games & entertainment industry and growing popularity of digital currencies & NFTs are key factors accelerating the market growth.

Key Trends:

Several key trends are shaping the evolution of the metaverse in entertainment. These include the proliferation of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, the rise of social gaming platforms, the integration of blockchain for digital asset ownership, and the emergence of virtual events and concerts. Moreover, the growing adoption of cloud gaming and streaming services is further fueling the demand for immersive entertainment experiences within the metaverse.

According to Statista –

As of 2022, the revenue in the Entertainment sector worldwide is estimated at USD 29.35 billion, and the total revenue is projected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2026) of 8.54%, to reach a market volume of USD 40.74 billion by 2026. Moreover, as per Statista – as of 2022 revenue in the global Video Games segment is estimated at USD 197 billion, and the revenue is projected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 7.67%, to reach a market volume of USD 285 billion by 2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the metaverse in entertainment market is characterized by intense rivalry among key players, including technology giants, gaming companies, social media platforms, and emerging startups. Strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and investments in research and development are common strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge and capture a larger market share.

Major market players included in this report are:

Epic Games Inc.

Meta Inc

Niantic, Inc.

Overactive Media Group

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

QUEPPELIN Inc

Roblox Corporation

Tencent Holdings Limited

Tetavi (Yoom)

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, Qualcomm Technologies announced a partnership with Microsoft to expand the adoption of augmented reality (AR) in the enterprise sector. This collaboration reflects the next step in both companies’ shared commitment to XR and the metaverse.

In April 2022, Epic Games announced that it has partnered with Lego to build a metaverse for kids. The companies set out to shape the future of the metaverse and make it safe and fun for kids while creating immersive digital gaming for kids.

Market Segmentation:

The metaverse in entertainment market can be segmented based on various parameters, including platform type (VR, AR, mixed reality), application (gaming, social media, virtual events), and end-user (consumers, enterprises). Each segment presents unique opportunities and challenges, contributing to the overall growth trajectory of the market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the metaverse in entertainment market exhibits a global footprint, with North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions playing significant roles in its expansion. While North America currently dominates the market, driven by the presence of leading technology companies and early adopters, Asia Pacific is poised to witness the fastest growth, fueled by rapid digitalization and increasing internet penetration.

Future Outlook:

As the metaverse in entertainment continues to evolve, it is expected to redefine the way we consume and interact with digital content. From immersive gaming experiences to virtual social gatherings and beyond, the metaverse holds immense potential to revolutionize the entertainment industry and create new avenues for creativity, collaboration, and connectivity.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Technology

Blockchain

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Others

By Application

Film Production

Music Labels

OTT Platforms

Television Broadcasters

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

