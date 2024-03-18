PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market Size Explorer’s Guide to Exploring Growth Potential

The “PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

Introduction:

The Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market in discrete manufacturing has seen substantial growth, reaching a valuation of approximately USD 21.30 billion in 2021. This market segment encompasses industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and machinery, where precise control over product development processes is crucial for success. With an anticipated growth rate exceeding 6.8% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2029, the PLM landscape in discrete manufacturing presents significant opportunities and challenges for stakeholders.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6934

Discrete Manufacturing can be defined as the production of objects that are intended to be sold as distinct units such as electronic devices, vehicles, smartphones, furniture, and toys among others. Whereas PLM Solution deals with the management of a product’s data from its inception, to throughout the designing, manufacturing, servicing, and disposal process. It includes the data from items, parts, products, documents, requirements, engineering change orders, and quality workflows among others. There are different benefits associated with the application of PLM in discrete manufacturing such as it improves production quality and also increases an organization’s efficiency & productivity.

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the PLM market in discrete manufacturing is driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing complexity of products and the need for efficient collaboration across distributed teams are compelling manufacturers to adopt PLM solutions. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements, coupled with the demand for faster time-to-market, are further fueling the adoption of PLM systems. Moreover, advancements in technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and IoT are enhancing the capabilities of PLM platforms, driving their uptake among manufacturers.

The increasing adoption of PLM software across industries is contributing to the growth of the Global PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the global PLM and engineering software market was estimated at USD 20.95 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 23 billion by 2025. Moreover, another key factor driving the market space is rising expansion of global SaaS industry. For instance, as per Statista – In 2021, the software as a service (SaaS) market was valued at USD 152 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 208 billion by 2023. Also, rising adoption of industrial IoT in manufacturing sector and growing advancements in PLM software would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of PLM software and services stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6934

Major market players included in this report are:

Ansys Inc.

Arena Solutions Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Infor Inc.

Oracle Corporation

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Synopsys Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, KloudPLM announced the launch of its new Cloud-First, PLM platform built on Salesforce.com. This new platform would enable organizations to streamline and automate their entire product development cycle.

In October 2022, Melbourne-headquartered EV company Applied EV partnered with Siemens for deployment of Siemens’ product lifecycle management (PLM) software for managing the design, quality assurance and assembly of autonomous vehicles.

Segment Analysis:

Within the discrete manufacturing sector, PLM solutions cater to diverse needs across various industries. Automotive manufacturers, for instance, rely on PLM software to streamline design processes, manage supply chain complexities, and ensure compliance with industry standards. Similarly, aerospace and defense companies leverage PLM systems to oversee the development of highly sophisticated products, adhere to stringent safety regulations, and optimize maintenance operations. Furthermore, electronics manufacturers utilize PLM tools to accelerate product innovation cycles, enhance product quality, and address the challenges of miniaturization and component integration.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6934

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the adoption of PLM solutions in discrete manufacturing is widespread across different regions. North America, with its established manufacturing base and emphasis on technological innovation, remains a significant market for PLM software providers. In Europe, stringent regulatory frameworks and the presence of prominent automotive and aerospace industries drive the demand for PLM solutions. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region, propelled by rapid industrialization and the emergence of manufacturing powerhouses like China and India, presents lucrative opportunities for PLM vendors seeking expansion.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Software

Service

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6934

By End-Use Industries

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Machinery & Heavy Equipment

High-Tech & Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Instant Buy This Report and Get A Flat 30% Discount: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6934

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

For more information or any query mail at sales@reportocean.com

Each meticulously crafted Report Ocean report spans over 100+ pages, thoughtfully structured with precise tables, charts, and captivating narratives. These tailor-made reports deliver an extensive wealth of information about the market, characterized by a high degree of accuracy.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the current tendencies and SWOT analysis.

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with increase possibilities of the market in the years to come.

Market segmentation evaluation which include qualitative and quantitative lookup incorporating the have an effect on of monetary and non-economic aspects.

Regional and use degree evaluation integrating the demand and grant forces that are influencing the boom of the market.

Market fee (USD Million) and extent (Units Million) facts for every phase and sub-segment

Competitive panorama involving the market share of principal players, alongside with the new initiatives and techniques adopted by means of gamers in the previous years.

Comprehensive organization profiles masking the product offerings, key economic information, latest developments, SWOT analysis, and techniques employed through the predominant market players.

Why Choose Report Ocean?

➤ Identifying Business Opportunities: Our Market Research Reports Help in Identifying Potential Markets and New Product Opportunities. They Provide Valuable Information About Customer Needs, Preferences, And Attitudes, Enabling Companies to Compare Products and Services Effectively.

➤ Understanding Customers: Market Reports Provide a Comprehensive Understanding of Customers’ Needs and Wants. They Offer Valuable Insights to Marketing Department, Empowering Companies to Improve Their Products, Pricing Strategies, And Advertising Campaigns Based on Customer Preferences.

➤ Data-Driven Insights: Our Market Research Encompasses Various Activities, Including Market Sizing, Segmentation, Demand Forecasting, Competitor Analysis, And Price Monitoring. All These Activities Generate Quantifiable and Measurable Data, Enabling Businesses to Make Informed Decisions Based On Solid Numbers.

Request Full Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6934

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com