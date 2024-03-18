Watch divers swim with whale shark off Taiwan's Green Island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Divers on Sunday (March 17) captured rare footage of themselves swimming with a whale shark off Green Island.

At Green Island's Chicken Reef, divers encountered a protected whale shark swimming in the shallow waters, reported CNA. Divers swam alongside the majestic creature for about 10 minutes, capturing the moment on camera.

The whale shark, commonly known in Taiwan as the "tofu shark," is the largest fish in the world. The protected marine species can weigh up to 42 metric tons and are about 20 meters in length.



(Lin Kuan-yu and Chen Ya-fen image)

The whale shark found on Sunday was estimated to be about seven meters long and was presumed to be a juvenile.

One of the divers, Lin Kuan-yu (林冠宇), was cited by the news agency as saying that the water was crystal clear, and they saw schools of colorful fish swimming among the coral. As they were about to head back to shore, the whale shark swam by.



(Lin Kuan-yu and Chen Ya-fen image)

To their surprise, the whale shark showed no fear of humans and interacted with divers for about 10 minutes. Lin said the experience left him "very happy."

Every year, whale sharks migrate along the eastern coast, and fishermen often spot them off Green Island. However, at several diving spots near Green Island, sightings of whale sharks are extremely rare.



(Lin Kuan-yu and Chen Ya-fen image)

Green Island residents said it is unusual to encounter whale sharks in coastal areas and for them to allow divers to come so close to them.