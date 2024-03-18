Popeyes to open 1st restaurant in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American fast food chain Popeyes on March 14 announced that it will open a location in Taiwan for the first time this year.

In a job posting on 104 Job Bank, fried chicken chain Popeyes announced that it would open its first restaurant in Taiwan in the second quarter of this year. Based on the job postings, it plans to open its first location in Taipei's Zhongzheng District, while a business office will be situated in Neihu District.

Since its founding in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes has opened over 3,700 restaurants in more than 30 countries and regions worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, China, South Korea, Singapore, France, and Germany. Its global annual revenue exceeds US$5 billion (NT$158 billion).

In 2023, Popeyes surpassed KFC as the No. 2 fried chicken chain in the U.S., trailing only Chick-fil-A, according to CNBC. In the global market, Popeyes has consistently maintained steady sales growth, especially in Asian markets, where its performance has grown rapidly.

In its job opening announcement, Popeyes said in addition to serving original and spicy fried chicken, cajun fries, macaroni salad, and desserts, it will also offer its popular fried chicken sandwich that was originally launched in 2019.