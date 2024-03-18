180,000 join Baishatun Mazu pilgrimage in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Baishatun Gong Tien Temple’s annual (白沙屯拱天宮媽祖廟) Mazu pilgrimage began on Monday (March 18), with temple officials noting that participants had reached a new record of 180,000.

The pilgrimage set off early in the morning, according to UDN. This led to traffic jams and a lively scene around the temple.

The event is recognized as both the first such pilgrimage in Taiwan, beginning in 1863, and is considered the most challenging Mazu pilgrimage in the country, with no set route and only a starting time designated as well as a finishing date decided in advance for a route of approximately 400 km to be completed this year over nine days and eight nights.

The palanquin carrying Mazu is also notable for its distinct pink color. It is also the first major Mazu pilgrimage to take place each year, typically starting in mid-March, while the Dajia Jennlan Mazu pilgrimage takes place in April.



Mazu makes annual pilgrimage across central Taiwan. (CNA photo)

Gong Tien Temple Director-General Chen Chunfa (陳春發) said there was more interest in registration compared to previous years. Chen said the temple expected an increase of 80,000 pilgrims this year, with many taking part for the first time.

He warned all pilgrims that the event was a test of physical strength and endurance as it would pass through the four counties of Miaoli, Taichung, Changhwa, and Yunlin. On the first leg of the journey, pilgrims stretched for as long as three kilometers as Mazu made his way to Yunlin’s Beignang Chaotian Temple (北港朝天宮).

The return leg of the pilgrimage is scheduled to last just two days, with the procession expected to move at a brisk pace. Fireworks typically greet Mazu along the pilgrimage, and devotees set out tables with incense for the deity as well as coffee, bottled water, snacks, and gifts for pilgrims.