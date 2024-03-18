North Taiwan expected to see cooler weather during week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A meteorologist on Monday (March 18) predicted cool temperatures for north Taiwan throughout the week, with the coldest days being Wednesday and Thursday (March 20-21).

On his Facebook page, Lin Te-en (林得恩), head of National Taiwan University's Center for Weather and Climate Disaster Research said northern temperatures will drop on Monday. Lin added rain will be likely along Keelung's north coast, east Taiwan, and the Hengchung Peninsula, while brief showers are possible in northern, central, and southern mountainous areas.

Throughout the day on Monday, Lin forecasted temperatures in the north and northeast will see lows ranging between 16 to 20 C. Other parts of the country will feel slightly cooler in the morning, with lows between 18 to 21 C. Lin predicted highs across Taiwan will range between 25 to 29 C.

He added that nights are expected to be cooler throughout the country this week. Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be the coldest days.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) predicts that temperatures across Taiwan will gradually rise from Thursday to Sunday (March 24). During this period, conditions will become drier with only sporadic showers possible in the east.