Two men die hiking mountain trail in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two hikers, both in their sixties, died on Sunday (March 17) after falling approximately six stories down the side of a mountain while hiking a trail in New Taipei’s Ruifang District.

The two men, a 69-year-old surnamed Kuo (郭) and a 68-year-old surnamed Lian (連), were hiking with a group of friends including two other men and two women. During their hike, they fell down a cliff face on a trail between the Pipa Cave Waterfall and the Sandiaoling Waterfall viewing area, reported UDN.

The New Taipei City Fire Department received a distress call from the group at 1:42 p.m. and a rescue team was quickly organized to head up the mountain. When the team arrived, neither man had any vital signs, but the team sill rushed them down the mountain and by 5:10 p.m. both men were on their way to hospitals in Keelung.

Kuo was taken to the Taiwan Miner’s General Hospital, while Lian was sent to the Keelung branch of Chang Gung Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, in both cases, treatment was ineffective and the men were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The trail that the group was using was reportedly not designated for safe public use, but was an old, narrow trail between waterfalls. One of the men likely lost their balance when coming around a bend, and it is reported that the second man who fell was trying to help the other when they both tumbled down the cliff face.

New Taipei police are conducting an investigation to clarify details surrounding the incident, per LTN.