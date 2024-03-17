Russia: Opposition calls on voters to protest against Putin

Russian opposition members called on eligible voters to join the "Noon against Putin" protest at polling stations across the country on Sunday, the final day of voting in Russia's three-day presidential election.

Voters were asked to crowd polling stations at exactly noon in Russia's 11 time zones to protest without endangering themselves by violating Moscow's strict anti-protest law.

Protesters were joined by Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was the first to publicize the "Noon against Putin" protests.

Navalnaya joined the protests in Berlin. Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokesperson, posted photos of his widow standing in long queues in the German capital.

Many protests have erupted since Russia's presidential election started on Friday, where President Vladimir Putin is all but certain to win. Several arrests have been made, including against Russians accused of pouring dye into ballot boxes and arson attacks.

The OVD-Info protest-monitoring group said on Sunday it counted about 50 arrests in 13 cities related to the presidential election.

What do we know about 'Noon against Putin'?

The protest initiative was first promoted by late opposition activist Alexei Navalny, before his death at a remote Arctic penal colony last month.

In social media posts on February 1, Navalny described the protest as "legal and safe" and called on all Putin opponents to join.

"The 'Noon Against Putin' action perfectly unites all the components. Voting, agitation, physical presence, and solidarity with those who will be with you at the polling station at that time," Navalny wrote at the time.

His widow Navalnaya had echoed his call, urging protesters to show up in large numbers at the same time to overwhelm polling stations.

She called on protesters to either spoil their ballots by writing "Navalny" on them or to vote for candidates other than Putin.

Initiative says protesters show up

The "Noon against Putin" initiative posted on its Telegram account on Sunday photos of crowds lining up to vote, saying the protests were already taking place.

It shared photos showing crowds of voters purportedly in Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg.

"Yes, some of us are scared. Yes, the choice is not easy. But we are the people. And we will cope with both the choice and the responsibility," the initiative wrote ahead of the protest.

Russia has over 114 million eligible voters. They include voters in four territories it illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2022.

By Saturday evening, over 63 million voters had gone to the polls, according to the Russian Central Election Committee.

rmt/sms (AFP, Reuters)