Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

5 arrested in Taiwan after theft of collectable bears worth NT$5 million

Police return 18 'Bearbricks' to owner, roughly 40 still missing

  252
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/17 19:49
A selection of the toy bears that were recovered by Keelung police. (Keelung Police Department photo)

A selection of the toy bears that were recovered by Keelung police. (Keelung Police Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in north Taiwan’s Keelung arrested five people suspected of being connected to the theft of around NT$5 million (US$160,000) worth of collectable plastic bear figures.

On March 11, a man surnamed Chang (張) who runs the “Crazy Uncle Toy Warehouse (瘋狂大叔玩具倉庫)” found that roughly 60 of his Bearbrick designer toys had been stolen from his warehouse in Keelung’s Qidu, per CNA. Police said two men stole machinery from the warehouse in a separate burglary when they discovered the bears.

They are alleged to have returned to the warehouse on March 10 to steal the bears, some of which were then sold at a flea market in New Taipei’s Sanchong District. On Sunday (March 17), Police arrested five people in connection with the case in locations throughout Keelung, New Taipei, and Taoyuan.

Amphetamines were seized along with 18 of Chang’s bears when the arrests were made, police said. The 18 bears have been returned to Chang while the others remain unaccounted for.

Chang posted on Facebook thanking police for returning the bears and arresting the suspects, and said he had been promised that investigations would continue into the whereabouts of the remaining toys. While he hopes all will be returned, he says understands that some of the toys may not be recovered.

"But I still hope to find them. Every toy is my baby!," he wrote.

According to U.K. department store Selfridges, Bearbricks are a “highly sought-after and exclusive items in the adult collectable sphere” that are commonly made of vinyl and stand about seven centimeters tall. The majority of models stolen from the Keelung warehouse were 28 centimeters tall.


Chang's post on the Crazy Uncle Toy Warehouse Facebook page.
BE@RBRICK
Bearbrick
Theft
Keelung
Qidu
Crazy Uncle Toy Warehouse (瘋狂大叔玩具倉庫)
Collectables

RELATED ARTICLES

Public dissatisfaction in Taiwan's Keelung spurs multiple recall campaigns
Public dissatisfaction in Taiwan's Keelung spurs multiple recall campaigns
2024/03/10 20:05
Bus driver in northern Taiwan awakens after 10-day coma
Bus driver in northern Taiwan awakens after 10-day coma
2024/03/10 16:08
Funding approved for MRT extension from Taipei to Keelung
Funding approved for MRT extension from Taipei to Keelung
2024/01/31 20:49
Midnight fire at factory in northern Taiwan
Midnight fire at factory in northern Taiwan
2024/01/29 09:28
Police reports bullying incident in northern Taiwan school
Police reports bullying incident in northern Taiwan school
2024/01/17 17:09