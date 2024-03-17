India's Holi festival celebrated in New Taipei

NEW TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of Taiwan’s Indian community gathered with locals and other foreign residents in New Taipei on Sunday (March 17) for Holi, a festival welcoming spring and celebrating the triumph of good over evil.

Around 1,500 people turned out for the celebration held on the banks of the Xindian River, splashing colored powders on one another and embracing in the spirit of unity. India Taipei Association (ITA) Director General Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav told Taiwan News that the colored dyes are a hallmark of the festival: “On the day of Holi, people play with color,” he said.

Yadav said that on Holi, people forget animosity towards one another, and “embrace with new found love. So, people forget their age-old feuds and they make up on this day,” he said.

Holi is also a celebration of the triumph of good over evil, Yadav said. In the mythology of the festival, a devotee of the Hindu god Vishnu defeated a demon, who was destroyed by fire.



ITA Director General Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav places dyes on foreign minister Joseph Wu's face at Holi celebrations in New Taipei, March 17. (CNA photo)

Yadav said this mythology is why many Indian people also hold bonfires to mark Holi. No bonfires were present on the banks of the Xindian River, but Yadav said some members of the Indian community in Taiwan may light some bonfires on March 25, when the holiday is officially celebrated.

Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) also attended the event, and said he hopes Taiwan’s people can embrace Indian culture. Wu said a big draw for him was the colored dyes, and that celebrating the coming of spring is something India and Taiwan have in common.

Speaking to festivalgoers, Yadav said that cooperation between India and Taiwan is growing. He said this cooperation is not only between the countries’ people, but also in trade and culture.



Festivalgoers listen to live music at Holi celebrations in New Taipei, March 17. (Taiwan News, Jono Thomson photo)

Yadav said he hopes Taiwan and India can accept and celebrate each other's cultures. Foreign minister Wu agreed, and said he hopes the two sides can deepen business, educational, and cultural ties.

In the past, the festival was organized by members of Taiwan’s Indian community, but this year, it was organized by the ITA. Yadav said the association wanted to take the reigns this year to make Holi accessible to more people.

“Holi is a celebration of diversity, and we thought it should be open to everybody,” Yadav said.

Yadav said that Holi is a festival celebrated throughout India, and in addition to its other aspects, is also a celebration of pluralism. “So that's why the India-Taipei Association has organized it: so that anybody can come and join the celebration.”