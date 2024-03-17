Taiwan welcomes Paraguay delegation for 5-day visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed an official delegation from the allied nation of Paraguay on Sunday (March 17) for a five-day visit, led by the Paraguayan Minister of Information and Communication Technology.

Minister Gustavo Villate arrived at Taipei Taoyuan International Airport on Sunday and will remain in Taiwan until Thursday (March 21). The delegation also includes Jorge Daniel Duarte, the rector of the Taiwan Paraguay Polytechnic University, and special advisor to the Information Minister, Horacio José Caniza Vierci, per a MOFA press release.

The purpose of the delegation’s visit is to study recent developments in Taiwan’s technological industries and economic performance. The delegation will also meet with relevant agencies to discuss programs for talent cultivation in higher education and measures to improve cybersecurity.

The delegation will make visits to the Ministry of Digital Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the National Science and Technology Council, the National Communications Commission, and the National Institute for Cyber Security. The delegation will also attend the Smart City Summit and Expo and the Net Zero City Expo this week.

The delegation will also meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and join a banquet hosted by Vice Foreign Minister Remus Chen (陳立國) later in the week.

MOFA noted in their press release that Paraguay has remained one of Taiwan’s staunchest allies over the years. Taiwan will continue to share its experience and expertise with its trusted ally, and work with the Paraguayan government for the wellbeing and prosperity of both nations, said MOFA.