Taiwan commerce association concludes 'Washington Door Knock Tour'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Chamber of Commerce North America (TCCNA) concluded its annual “Washington Door Knocking Tour” on Sunday (March 17).

Thirty-eight leaders from the TCCNA attended and 50 U.S. senators and representatives received the delegation, setting a record high, per CNA.

TCCNA President Joey Chiang (江俊霖) said in an interview with CNA that during the 4-day trip, the delegation spared no effort to visit Congress and actively lobby for pro-Taiwan policies, including promoting Taiwan’s international participation and deterring Chinese aggression against Taiwan. When meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, he expressed support for the bill to avoid double taxation between Taiwan and the U.S. and emphasized the importance of bilateral trade relations.

“The senior members of the TCCNA said that the U.S. was still very focused on its relationship with China ten years ago, and the response to the door-knocking tour at that time was far less enthusiastic than today,” Jiang said. “I am very pleased that both parties in the U.S. now realize how important Taiwan is to the U.S."

TCCNA Vice President Tony Hsu (許志遠), who participated in the Washington Door Knocking Tour for the first time, will be responsible for planning the “Ottawa Door Knocking Tour” later this year. Coming from Vancouver, he said the visit to Washington opened his eyes and was very rewarding.

“All political parties in Canada are very supportive of Taiwan,” Hsu said. “The Indo-Pacific Strategy announced in 2022 clearly stated its intention to deepen relations with Taiwan.”

The TCCNA was established in 1988 as a nonprofit organization that aims to promote economic exchanges between members in the North American business community with Taiwan.