Ukraine updates: Moscow says 35 Ukrainian drones shot down

Russian air defenses shot down 35 Ukrainian drones fired overnight, Moscow said on Sunday, as the country prepared for the third and final day of voting in the presidential election.

The Defense Ministry said air defenses "intercepted and destroyed" 35 unmanned aerial vehicles in eight regions, including four over Moscow.

Moscow accused Kyiv of election sabotage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, thanked the military and intelligence for new "long-range capabilities." He did not mention the intensified attacks, which were among the most sweeping since the start of the war.

Ukraine's armed forces accused Russia of attacking the southern port city of Odesa with 14 drones overnight, destroying buildings and damaging agricultural enterprises.

This is a roundup of developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, March 17:

Ukraine strikes Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia polling station, Moscow says

Two Ukrainian drones attacked a polling station in Ukraine's Zaporishzhia region, which is controlled by Moscow, a Russian-installed local official said on Sunday.

The attack set fire to the building, Vladimir Rogov told the AFP news agency. However, it did not cause any casualties.

The attack occurred before the polling station opened, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Russia launches 14 drone attacks on Odesa, Kyiv says

Russia attacked the southern port city of Odesa with 14 drones overnight, the south command of Ukraine's armed forces said, destroying buildings and damaging agricultural infrastructure.

"Fires were extinguished promptly," the command said on the Telegram messaging platform. "People were not injured."

The command said 13 of the drones were destroyed over the Odesa region, while one was shot down as it approached the Mykolaiv region.

It was not immediately clear how the reported damage was caused or whether it was due to falling drone debris.

Russia says 35 Ukrainian drones shot down

Russian air defenses shot down 35 Ukrainian drones fired overnight, Moscow said on Sunday, on the country's third and final day of voting in the presidential election.

The Defense Ministry said air defenses "intercepted and destroyed" 35 unmanned aerial vehicles in eight different regions, including four over Moscow.

Seventeen drones were also destroyed over the southern region of Krasnodar and the rest over six other regions, the ministry said.

"The drones were neutralized, but a fire broke out as a result of the fall of one of the devices," the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region in southern Russia said on Telegram.

The fire at a refinery in the Krasnodar region was put out. The administration reported no casualties, though preliminary information had indicated one death due to a heart attack.

Another oil refinery in Samara, some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) east of the Ukrainian border, also caught fire on Saturday.

Moscow accused Kyiv of election sabotage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, thanked in his nightly address the military forces and intelligence for new "long-range capabilities," yet stopped short of mentioning the intensified attacks, among the most sweeping since the start of the war.

rmt/sms (AFP, AP, DPA, Reuters)